What A Dive Bar Actually Means
There's a bar on a street corner in practically every city in America that meets the bill. It's probably the area's hot spot, but heading inside, you might not think it's anything special. Here you have most likely found the neighborhood dive bar, an entity that Urban Dictionary defines as "a well-worn, unglamorous bar, often serving a cheap, simple selection of drinks to a regular clientele." The definition expands to describe a dive bar as "anything from a comfortable-but-basic neighborhood pub to the nastiest swill-slinging hole." Experts on city bars and authors alike have pondered what exactly makes a bar a dive, and some have come up with some unique answers.
The Espresso Martini Was Just Named the Cocktail of the Year—Here’s Why
If you enjoy cocktails, it was nearly impossible to avoid the espresso martini this year. The resurgence of demand for this concoction of vodka, coffee liqueur, sugar and a fresh shot of espresso started in mid-2021. But the espresso martini’s popularity has grown into a full-on craze during 2022—similar to other drinks of the moment like the Aperol Spritz and the Negroni Sbagliato.
The 12 best new nonalcoholic drinks to imbibe for Dry January
Expect nonalcoholic bottles to start taking up even more real estate on bar shelves. Ever since Seedlip hit the market in 2015 with the world's first distilled, nonalcoholic spirit, the producer's success has proved that many want to drink, but not everyone wants to get tipsy. Now an influx of beverage brands are jostling for space in restaurants and on store shelves.
Brandy Crusta
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) The Brandy Crusta was invented in 1862 by Joseph Santini at his bar named Jewel of the South located in New Orleans. The main ingredients are brandy, fresh lemon juice, maraschino liqueur, and Angostura bitters.
Vintage casserole dishes showcased a staple of post-war American home cooking
These days, casseroles seem like an inescapable part of American family dining history. But it wasn’t always this way. Casseroles are loosely defined as a full meal made from ingredients combined in a deep dish for baking in the oven, and they can look vastly different depending on ingredients and regional variations. Popularized in the 1870s after the advent of food preservation in tin cans, casseroles became a part of American culinary identity in the 20th century.
Prohibition 'Near Beer' Came With A Quirky DIY Step
When you think of Prohibition Era boozing, you probably think of Al Capone, speakeasies, and bathtub gin. And you definitely aren't wrong to — it's one of the sexiest and most salacious parts of the 1920s. But many Americans found ways to get their kicks without all of the glamour and Tommy guns, but they still had to go underground to skirt law enforcement.
Restaurant Review: Osteria Accademia, Cozy Elegance on the Upper West Side!
It’s always fun and special dining at a restaurant with beautiful interior decor. But you may agree that what’s even better is being invited to dine at the home of friends who live, say, in a posh but comfortable Brownstone. Such a night out exposes you to a new and enchanting environment while also making you feel relaxed and welcome. You might be surprised to hear that I’ve discovered an Italian restaurant that emulates the intimate feel of dining in the home of well-to-do friends, while offering a variety of excellent regional dishes unequaled in a venue of its size. Let me introduce you to your new favorite spot for enjoying delicious Italian cuisine, Osteria Accademia.
Vegetarian and Fish-based Fine Dining at the Four Seasons George V
For an exceptional plant-based culinary journey in an elegant setting, book a table at this stunning Michelin-starred establishment. It's sure to wow even the most sophisticated diners with its elegant and luminous setting, and its creative plant- and fish-based menus.
A Guide to the Different Types of Coffee
Did you know that people drink over 400 million cups of coffee every day? Whether you’re a regular coffee drinker or it’s your first time trying coffee, you’re sure to find one that you’ll love. Plus, it is widely known that drinking coffee has a lot...
G4 Tequila to Import Double The Previous Year’s Bottles in 2023, Aged Expressions Will Be Rare Finds
G4 Tequila, a name that stands for 4 generations of tequila mastery, is one of Outsider’s favorite traditional, additive-free brands. Recently, the brand has been hard to spot on shelves – especially the Anejo and Extra Anejo bottles. Shawn Miller, of G4’s US importer PKGD Group, confirmed to Sip and Tequiladies yesterday that we have MORE G4 tequila coming our way this year… but there’s a catch.
Get to Know Grappa, the Fragrant Italian Liquor
Once associated with peasants, Grappa has drifted from its modest origins. Today, the spirit is common at Italian dinner tables of all stripes. Grappa’s evolution is a result of both tradition and reinvention, as modern distillers work to refine their products for generations to come. Though its role in...
Booze is 10% ethanol, 90% marketing so maybe it’s time to try Dry January
I blame Gwyneth Paltrow, myself. The actor turned entrepreneur may not have been the first celebrity to launch a business empire, but the rise of Goop seems to have coincided with a craze for side hustles among the glitterati. Entertainers aren’t content with just entertaining any more – they’re all business moguls, too. Lil Nas X has a skincare line; Selena Gomez has a makeup brand; Jessica Alba has a baby product company; Kim Kardashian sells performance underwear.
Scientists Are Trying to Revive Extinct, Centuries-Old Barley to Recreate the Flavor of Old Whiskies
It seems we have learned nothing from the prescient lessons of Jurassic Park, because Scottish researchers are working on reviving heritage barley varieties that have been gone for nearly 200 years—which could possibly be used to make whisky. If successful, hopefully these single malts will be easier to control than velociraptors. This isn’t the first time there has been an attempt to bring back barley from the dead. As we reported recently, Waterford Whisky’s new Heritage: Hunter Irish whiskey expression was made using barley that dates back to the late 1950s but has not really been used for about half a...
