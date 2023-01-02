It’s always fun and special dining at a restaurant with beautiful interior decor. But you may agree that what’s even better is being invited to dine at the home of friends who live, say, in a posh but comfortable Brownstone. Such a night out exposes you to a new and enchanting environment while also making you feel relaxed and welcome. You might be surprised to hear that I’ve discovered an Italian restaurant that emulates the intimate feel of dining in the home of well-to-do friends, while offering a variety of excellent regional dishes unequaled in a venue of its size. Let me introduce you to your new favorite spot for enjoying delicious Italian cuisine, Osteria Accademia.

1 DAY AGO