dakotafreepress.com
Sioux Falls May Be Growing Faster Than TenHaken’s 7K Pop Claim
Scott Ehrisman casts doubt on Mayor Paul TenHaken’s claim that Sioux Falls added about 7,000 residents last year. If we look at voter registration data, we may find that TenHaken may actually be lowballing his population guesstimate. On January 3, 2022, the Secretary of State’s office reported 125,607 voters...
wnax.com
Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
KELOLAND TV
At $40/hr, snow removal companies struggle to find help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This next round of winter weather is wearing on snow removal companies who’ve been swamped for weeks keeping up with continued snowfall across KELOLAND. For many companies, it’s hard work that’s being managed by a far smaller number of workers than they’d like....
KELOLAND TV
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
siouxfalls.business
From founder’s home to big expansion, business focused on supporting auto hobbyists sees surge in sales
This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. For months during the pandemic, automotive hobbyists had plenty of time to tinker in their garage – and it showed in sales for a Sioux Falls company that has grown from the ground up. Dakota Digital started in...
South Dakota truck stops filled with stuck semis
Finding a safe place to park or even just getting off the interstate safely was a challenge for many drivers.
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
sdpb.org
Winter storm closes portions of I-29, I-90 | Jan 03
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... As some parts of the state clear out from the first winter storm...
kynt1450.com
Yankton’s Small Business Health
The health of the Yankton business environment is always of concern, and the start of a new year is no exception. Ben Hanten, owner of Ben’s Brewery and Ben’s Brew Station, gives his perspective…. Hanten talks about how businesses can react to changes…. Hanten talks about the biggest...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
School Delays and Closings January 3
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.
KELOLAND TV
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
740thefan.com
Noem appoints former Catholic leader as social services secretary
PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to replace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. Althoff has...
KELOLAND TV
How does the DOT decide to close highways
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A portion of I-90 between Chamberlain and Humboldt remains closed Tuesday afternoon, with many other routes across the state designated with differing warnings and conditions. But how does the South Dakota DOT decide when a route should be closed?. “We do have a defined...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties
LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas. It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: No travel advised in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is advising no travel in Sioux Falls until the snowfall and wind subside. Visibility is currently poor with blowing snow, scattered slippery spots and heavy accumulations making travel dangerous. Follow City Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls PD on...
kelo.com
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
KELOLAND TV
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
kwit.org
NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland
The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
