Sioux Falls, SD

dakotafreepress.com

Sioux Falls May Be Growing Faster Than TenHaken’s 7K Pop Claim

Scott Ehrisman casts doubt on Mayor Paul TenHaken’s claim that Sioux Falls added about 7,000 residents last year. If we look at voter registration data, we may find that TenHaken may actually be lowballing his population guesstimate. On January 3, 2022, the Secretary of State’s office reported 125,607 voters...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents

The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

At $40/hr, snow removal companies struggle to find help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This next round of winter weather is wearing on snow removal companies who’ve been swamped for weeks keeping up with continued snowfall across KELOLAND. For many companies, it’s hard work that’s being managed by a far smaller number of workers than they’d like....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Winter storm closes portions of I-29, I-90 | Jan 03

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... As some parts of the state clear out from the first winter storm...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Yankton’s Small Business Health

The health of the Yankton business environment is always of concern, and the start of a new year is no exception. Ben Hanten, owner of Ben’s Brewery and Ben’s Brew Station, gives his perspective…. Hanten talks about how businesses can react to changes…. Hanten talks about the biggest...
YANKTON, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

School Delays and Closings January 3

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
740thefan.com

Noem appoints former Catholic leader as social services secretary

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to replace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. Althoff has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How does the DOT decide to close highways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A portion of I-90 between Chamberlain and Humboldt remains closed Tuesday afternoon, with many other routes across the state designated with differing warnings and conditions. But how does the South Dakota DOT decide when a route should be closed?. “We do have a defined...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties

LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas. It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.
MOODY COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: No travel advised in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is advising no travel in Sioux Falls until the snowfall and wind subside. Visibility is currently poor with blowing snow, scattered slippery spots and heavy accumulations making travel dangerous. Follow City Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls PD on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kwit.org

NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland

The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA

