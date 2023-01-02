The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $45.31. The Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 12,003 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Mirati Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

1 DAY AGO