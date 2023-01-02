The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for On Holding AG (ONON) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.62, or -3.61%, to $16.54. The On Holding AG has recorded 21,711 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed PERFORMANCE SPORTSWEAR BRAND ON EXPANDS ITS “ONWARD” RESALE OFFERING TO APPAREL, PARTNERS WITH TROVE TO POWER ELEVATED PROGRAM.

1 DAY AGO