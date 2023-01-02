There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Tuya Inc. (TUYA) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.01, or -0.52%, to $1.90. The Tuya Inc. has recorded 1,776 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Experience the Christmas Spirit with Tuya Smart for a Warmer, Cozier Celebration.

1 DAY AGO