The story of Laundry Love began with T-Bone, a gentleman living in Ventura California. In one particular conversation, a question was asked of him: “T-Bone, how can we come alongside your life in a meaningful way?” His response was honest and practical. “If I had clean clothes, people would treat me like a human being.”
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from the moment they’re born to the age of five, no matter their family income. Millions of families across the globe have taken advantage of the program. With the help of the...
What goes up must come down. Newton's Law applies to the city of Great Bend's Christmas light displays. Director of Public Lands Scott Keeler said the lights begin going up the first day of November, and now it will take about a dozen city employees about two and a half weeks to take down all the lights at Brit Spaugh Park, Veterans Memorial Park, and the Barton County Courthouse, and another week or two to get everything sorted and put away.
After receiving feedback to have year-round usage of the restrooms at Veterans Memorial Park, even during the winter season, the City of Great Bend has completed the installation of automatic locks on the restroom facilities. Interim City Administrator Logan Burns said the timed locks unlock and lock on scheduled times...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walmart admits that some of its Kansas stores charged too much sales tax after a new Kansas law started on Sunday. The law cuts the state sales tax on food by 2.5%. However, some Walmart customers contacted KSN News to say they paid more sales tax. Their receipts correctly showed two […]
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Prior to opening his own business, Clayton Noffsinger worked at Guthrie Trailer Sales. Working in the business, Noffsinger knew a little bit about tarps. Bob Gorman, owner of Gorman Tarps in Great Bend, educated Noffsinger more on the tarp industry. Gorman Tarps sold and left town, leaving open an opportunity...
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
HAYS, Kansas (KAKE) - The Hays Police Department, with the help of several emergency services personnel, rescued a man from the top of a grain elevator on Friday. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the Hays Police Department received a call about a man at the top of a grain elevator. Officers responded and set up a perimeter that blocked off streets close to the elevator. Attempts to get the man to come down were made over the police loudspeaker while firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the area.
Logan Burns, Interim City Administrator and Building Official for the City of Great Bend, conducted a visual inspection of a house located at 214 Locust Street. Burns noted that the south side of the structure has all the siding missing leaving only the studs on the exterior. Code Enforcement Supervisor...
BUNKER HILL – Back for its 18th Season, Doctors on Call will begin airing on Smoky Hills PBS (SHPBS) on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m. “We are excited to be back for another season of Doctors on Call,” said Les Kinderknecht, senior producer/director of Smoky Hills PBS. “We have a great lineup this year with many great doctors from central and western Kansas.”
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/3) At 12:25 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & E. US 56 Highway. At 1:42 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at 29th & Jefferson. Non-Injury Accident. At 7:22 a.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
Jason Cleaver, 22 of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, and Richard Cleaver, 23 of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, were arrested without incident by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department December 29, 2022 following a traffic stop on a probable cause suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The K-9 unit was utilized...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council held its organizational meeting for 2023 on Tuesday. The council went back to regular order in electing Jon Richardson Mayor, as he was Vice-Mayor in 2022 and Greg Fast was elected Vice-Mayor for 2023. The city also gave a raise to its...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Daniel Howard, a Fort Hays State University football player, has passed away. Fort Hays State took to Twitter to share the news. "Tiger Family, we are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard. We are so grateful to have been able to be a part of his life and he will be missed greatly. Please keep Daniel's family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Public Works Director Jason Cauley that aired Dec. 28, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
