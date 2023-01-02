ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM 18 News

Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A classic rock radio station in Elmira will soon be owned by Family Life Network. A spokesperson from Family Life told 18 News that the $450,000 deal to buy WLVY 94 Rock (94.3 FM) is set to close this week. As such, Family Life is expected to be on the air […]
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Heights Police Department Welcomes First Female Officer

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WENY) -- Margaret Smith made history in 2010 , becoming the first elected female mayor of Elmira Heights. On Tuesday night, she stood beside 20-year-old Hailey Fierro, as she took oath to become the first female officer of Elmira Heights. A resident of Elmira Heights, Hailey Fierro...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira

Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
NewsChannel 36

New Infusive Iv and Hydration center has opened up in Elmira Heights

Elmira Heights, N.Y. (WENY) -- Sarah Brimmer and Rebecca Pettibone are both nurse practitoners who decided to open up a new IV Hydration Wellness center together in Elmira Heights offering a different variety of hydration and injection options. Their main goal is to help those in the community during flu...
NewsChannel 36

Schuyler Co. Fire Departments lend a helping hand in Buffalo

SCHUYLER CO. N.Y. (WENY) -- The Montour Falls, Watkins Glen, Odessa, and Hector Fire Departments had crews travel to Erie County starting Christmas weekend to assist in emergency response efforts. The support was requested to help those affected by the historic blizzard in Buffalo that killed over 30 people. “It...
NewsChannel 36

Officer Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An officer was treated at a hospital for injuries and blood exposure after an incident at the Elmira Correctional Facility last month. According to NYSCOPBA, the incident occurred on December 29th. Officials say an officer was spit on by an inmate from his cell. The officer then opened the cell door to bring the inmate to a special housing unit.
WETM 18 News

Pet of the Week: Bubbles, Chemung County SPCA

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a playful boy from the Chemung County SPCA. Bubbles is a 2-year-old terrier mix who’s “naturally playful, curious, and trusting”. The SPCA said this brindle boy is a big fan of walks and loves to have a job to do. When he’s finished his assigned […]
NewsChannel 36

Man Allegedly Stabbed by Owego Woman

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - A woman is behind bars and a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times on New Year's Eve. Police say 58-year-old Veronica Kelly of Owego was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 58-year-old man also from Owego. According to the Owego Police Department, the man had stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
NewsChannel 36

Fire erupts at Pennsylvania Ave. home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An early morning fire broke out Tuesday morning at an Elmira home on Pennsylvania Ave. Calls came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire at a home located near Bernie Murray's on Elmira's Southside. According to our reporter on scene, the home suffered...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: January 2, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, it’s 1923, and nearly 800 people welcomed in the new year at the Bennett and Arlington Hotels on New Year’s Eve in one of the largest celebrations ever. As we say goodbye to 1922, here’s a look back at some highlights.
whcuradio.com

Alderperson McGonigal calls Ithaca crime, violence ‘no joke’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is concerned with crime. 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal says the situation is “no joke.”. He says the Ithaca Police Department is about 15 officers understaffed, and it’ll take time to reach full force. McGonigal applauds the Tompkins County...
WETM 18 News

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
Hot 99.1

Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
