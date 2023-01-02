Read full article on original website
Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A classic rock radio station in Elmira will soon be owned by Family Life Network. A spokesperson from Family Life told 18 News that the $450,000 deal to buy WLVY 94 Rock (94.3 FM) is set to close this week. As such, Family Life is expected to be on the air […]
Windsor students make toys for K9 units
Students in Windsor High School's agriculture program designed, made, and donated 121 toys for the K-9 units in our area.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Heights Police Department Welcomes First Female Officer
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WENY) -- Margaret Smith made history in 2010 , becoming the first elected female mayor of Elmira Heights. On Tuesday night, she stood beside 20-year-old Hailey Fierro, as she took oath to become the first female officer of Elmira Heights. A resident of Elmira Heights, Hailey Fierro...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira
Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
wellsvillesun.com
IN CUSTODY: Suspect with weapon wanted in Andover, Wellsville area at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell
The suspect has been captured and is at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell (file photo from JMH). Police have confirmed to the Sun the man wanted from an incident on Tuesday night which caused a shelter-in-place for residents of Elm Valley is in custody. After 1 p.m., the man...
NewsChannel 36
New Infusive Iv and Hydration center has opened up in Elmira Heights
Elmira Heights, N.Y. (WENY) -- Sarah Brimmer and Rebecca Pettibone are both nurse practitoners who decided to open up a new IV Hydration Wellness center together in Elmira Heights offering a different variety of hydration and injection options. Their main goal is to help those in the community during flu...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Recycling Center Provides Information on Old City Recycling Bins
With the new City of Cortland Trash and Recycling program fully in place, the Cortland County Recycling Center is informing city residents the old blue square recycling bins are not recyclable and must go in your regular trash. On top of the old blue recycling bins not being recyclable, the...
CMC welcomes New Year’s Day baby for first birth of 2023
ITHACA, N.Y.—Just under seven hours into the New Year, Cayuga Medical Center saw its first birth in Ithaca of 2023. Gemma Elizabeth Anderson was born at 6:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, to Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson, both of Ithaca. Gemma is their first baby, born 7 lbs. and 2 ounces.
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler Co. Fire Departments lend a helping hand in Buffalo
SCHUYLER CO. N.Y. (WENY) -- The Montour Falls, Watkins Glen, Odessa, and Hector Fire Departments had crews travel to Erie County starting Christmas weekend to assist in emergency response efforts. The support was requested to help those affected by the historic blizzard in Buffalo that killed over 30 people. “It...
NewsChannel 36
Officer Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An officer was treated at a hospital for injuries and blood exposure after an incident at the Elmira Correctional Facility last month. According to NYSCOPBA, the incident occurred on December 29th. Officials say an officer was spit on by an inmate from his cell. The officer then opened the cell door to bring the inmate to a special housing unit.
Pet of the Week: Bubbles, Chemung County SPCA
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a playful boy from the Chemung County SPCA. Bubbles is a 2-year-old terrier mix who’s “naturally playful, curious, and trusting”. The SPCA said this brindle boy is a big fan of walks and loves to have a job to do. When he’s finished his assigned […]
NewsChannel 36
Man Allegedly Stabbed by Owego Woman
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - A woman is behind bars and a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times on New Year's Eve. Police say 58-year-old Veronica Kelly of Owego was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 58-year-old man also from Owego. According to the Owego Police Department, the man had stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
NewsChannel 36
Fire erupts at Pennsylvania Ave. home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An early morning fire broke out Tuesday morning at an Elmira home on Pennsylvania Ave. Calls came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire at a home located near Bernie Murray's on Elmira's Southside. According to our reporter on scene, the home suffered...
Chemung County Sheriff Road Patrol Captain retires after 23 years
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a longtime deputy who has been with the department for more than 20 years. Captain Matthew R. Stevens retired from the Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2023 after serving for 23 years. Members from the department joined together in front of the Justice […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: January 2, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, it’s 1923, and nearly 800 people welcomed in the new year at the Bennett and Arlington Hotels on New Year’s Eve in one of the largest celebrations ever. As we say goodbye to 1922, here’s a look back at some highlights.
whcuradio.com
Alderperson McGonigal calls Ithaca crime, violence ‘no joke’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is concerned with crime. 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal says the situation is “no joke.”. He says the Ithaca Police Department is about 15 officers understaffed, and it’ll take time to reach full force. McGonigal applauds the Tompkins County...
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
wellsvillesun.com
It’s time to thank the Stewart’s for 63 years of service as they retire and a new owner takes over
A family business for 63 years is being sold as Scott and Debi Stewart are ready for retirement. The popular service station has evolved over the years, but customer service never changed. Steve Harrison photo. Story and photos by STEVE HARRISON. In 1960, gas was 31 cents a gallon. The...
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
