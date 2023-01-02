ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

New York Post

‘Uncle Junior’s’ real-life ‘Sopranos’ home hits the market for $585K in NJ

Here’s an offer you can’t refuse. A New Jersey house that served as the on-screen home of “The Sopranos” mob boss “Uncle Junior” has reportedly hit the market — and it comes with a killer price. The four-bedroom home in Newark’s upscale Forest Hills neighborhood — which appeared at least five times in the hit HBO series between 1999 and 2007 — is up for sale for just $585,000, NJ.com reported. “It’s a beautiful home and still has lots of its original features, like the hardwood floors,” real estate agent Linda Alemar of Sky Realty Associates told the outlet. Alemar said the...
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

Hunterdon Medical Center reported the first baby born in the hospital this year came in the wee hours of Jan. 1. Robyn Van Hise and Noah Donovan of Flemington welcomed baby girl Briar Snow Donovan at 2:48 a.m. Briar is the couple’s first child and weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces. She was measured at 21 inches long.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County cardiologist named named director at Jersey City Medical Center

Hudson County cardiologist Dr. Raashan Williams has been named the new Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson County and has shepherded the care of thousands of patients in need of advanced cardiac care,” JCMC President and CEO Michael Prilutsky.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Concerns about Broadway as 10 shows set to close

NEW YORK - Tourism is not back to pre-pandemic levels and some experts say, as a result, Broadway is continuing to take a hit. Michael Riedel is a Theater Critic and Radio Host with 710 WOR. "The tourist audience is not back in a big way in the way Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseysbest.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track in N.J. delivers full-throttle fun for all ages

Most of us have taken to the track for a classic go-karting thrill at least once in our lives, but riding a “roller coaster you can control”? That’s some vroom vroom action contained to video games like “Mario Kart” — until now. Drop those controllers and dart out the door because a real-life Special Cup awaits, and it’s so supersized even Mario would be jealous.
EDISON, NJ
stupiddope.com

9 Fun Things to Do in New York City During the Winter

New York City is a great destination for a winter vacation, with a range of activities to enjoy no matter what your interests are. Here are 9 fun things to do in New York City during the winter:. Visit Central Park – Central Park is a beautiful place to visit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
goleader.com

Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son

WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
WESTFIELD, NJ
pix11.com

Dream expert explains what reoccurring dreams mean

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re struggling to come up with a New Year’s resolution maybe your dreams can help you out. Lauri Loewenberg, a dream expert, joined New York Living on Tuesday to help us discover reoccurring dreams, and how they can help with creating a New Year’s resolution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

