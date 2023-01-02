Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
baristanet.com
Montclair Family Creates Memorable Meals and Moments with Meet Me At Madison’s
Montclair, NJ – It’s having an official opening Thursday, but Meet Me At Madison’s, a new cafe bistro at Watchung Plaza that opened at the end of November, is already fast becoming one of Montclair’s culinary gems. Their motto is “Time Beautifully Filled” and we can’t...
‘Uncle Junior’s’ real-life ‘Sopranos’ home hits the market for $585K in NJ
Here’s an offer you can’t refuse. A New Jersey house that served as the on-screen home of “The Sopranos” mob boss “Uncle Junior” has reportedly hit the market — and it comes with a killer price. The four-bedroom home in Newark’s upscale Forest Hills neighborhood — which appeared at least five times in the hit HBO series between 1999 and 2007 — is up for sale for just $585,000, NJ.com reported. “It’s a beautiful home and still has lots of its original features, like the hardwood floors,” real estate agent Linda Alemar of Sky Realty Associates told the outlet. Alemar said the...
‘Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion’ is a must-see immersive feast for the senses at the Hall des Lumières (photos)
There is an immersive experience in Manhattan that is not to be missed: Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion will delight your senses with the golden, sensual work of the Austrian painter. The spectacular installation debuted in summer 2022 and runs through March 2023. Presented in Hall des Lumières, the impressively...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Hunterdon Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Hunterdon Medical Center reported the first baby born in the hospital this year came in the wee hours of Jan. 1. Robyn Van Hise and Noah Donovan of Flemington welcomed baby girl Briar Snow Donovan at 2:48 a.m. Briar is the couple’s first child and weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces. She was measured at 21 inches long.
This N.J. town just said ‘no’ to facial recognition cameras on its streets
South Orange will not install facial recognition software when it upgrades its street security cameras after questions were raised about whether the technology is unreliable and prone toward misidentifying people of color, local officials said. “We will not be using facial recognition technology,” South Orange village president Sheena Collum said....
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County cardiologist named named director at Jersey City Medical Center
Hudson County cardiologist Dr. Raashan Williams has been named the new Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson County and has shepherded the care of thousands of patients in need of advanced cardiac care,” JCMC President and CEO Michael Prilutsky.
fox5ny.com
Concerns about Broadway as 10 shows set to close
NEW YORK - Tourism is not back to pre-pandemic levels and some experts say, as a result, Broadway is continuing to take a hit. Michael Riedel is a Theater Critic and Radio Host with 710 WOR. "The tourist audience is not back in a big way in the way Broadway...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
jerseysbest.com
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track in N.J. delivers full-throttle fun for all ages
Most of us have taken to the track for a classic go-karting thrill at least once in our lives, but riding a “roller coaster you can control”? That’s some vroom vroom action contained to video games like “Mario Kart” — until now. Drop those controllers and dart out the door because a real-life Special Cup awaits, and it’s so supersized even Mario would be jealous.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
stupiddope.com
9 Fun Things to Do in New York City During the Winter
New York City is a great destination for a winter vacation, with a range of activities to enjoy no matter what your interests are. Here are 9 fun things to do in New York City during the winter:. Visit Central Park – Central Park is a beautiful place to visit...
wrnjradio.com
It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
Smokey Robinson to play 2 N.J. shows: Here is how you can get tickets
Smokey Robinson plans to perform two New Jersey shows in 2023. Robinson will perform on March 3 in Atlantic City and March 4 in Newark. While on tour, he will also play two shows at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas on April 14 and April 15. If you are...
goleader.com
Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son
WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
roi-nj.com
Dramatic rise in rents shows North Jersey still is woefully short on multifamily units
About all those multifamily housing starts in Jersey City and along the Gold Coast … soaring rents show just how much they are needed. According to the end-of-the-year National Rent Report by Zumper, rents in Jersey City increased nearly 50% in 2022, thanks to a shortage of units in New York City.
pix11.com
Dream expert explains what reoccurring dreams mean
NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re struggling to come up with a New Year’s resolution maybe your dreams can help you out. Lauri Loewenberg, a dream expert, joined New York Living on Tuesday to help us discover reoccurring dreams, and how they can help with creating a New Year’s resolution.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
What’s open, closed in NYC for New Year’s holiday observed Jan. 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Year’s Day has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, to observe the holiday. Here is a guide to what’s open and what’s closed in New York City. Staten Island Ferry: Holiday schedule. Staten...
Comments / 0