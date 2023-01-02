Read full article on original website
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania Lottery
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
Pennsylvania State Police take Mifflin County homicide suspect into custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewistown have arrested a man that they say was involved in the homicide of 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe back in Dec. 2022. According to state police, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Police...
Crash closes all lanes of Route 34 in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on Route 34 in both directions is closing all lanes as of 5:36 a.m. on Jan. 4. The crash is between Wertzville Road, Middlesex-Sterretts Gap, and Mountain Road. All lanes are closed in both directions. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
