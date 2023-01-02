ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

FSU defensive back Akeem Dent returning for another season

Florida State Seminoles football, on both sides of the ball, is returning quite a bit of production in 2023 with defensive back Akeem Dent becoming the latest. Dent, who logged a career-high 51 tackles (29 solo, 22 assists) in 2022 after a breakout year last season, adds another dimension to a Seminoles defense that already is set to return big names in defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and Kalen DeLoach.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: 2023 roster continues to take shape

Stay updated with everything recruiting and transfer portal related with Tomahawk Nation’s FSU recruiting and transfer portal thread. Miami offensive line transfer John Campbell included the Seminoles in his final four possible schools:. eyeballs emoji. Football. What names could Florida State be looking at in the search for a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Three Things I Know, Three Things I Think: The FSU Baseball Edition

I will take a page out of Sonnone's book with a new edition of 'Three Things I know, Three Things I Think.' It's January, which means it's baseball season on my calendar. Florida State baseball begins the Link Jarrett Era in 45 days (February 17th, vs. James Madison). The Seminoles are coming off a 34-25 season in which they finished ninth in the ACC. Jarrett was hired after FSU's two full seasons under Mike Martin Jr., both resulted in 1-2 records at NCAA Regionals hosted by SEC squads. The 'Noles have been a three-seed in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments. In two of those seasons, FSU was one of the final four at-large bids to be chosen for the tournament.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Treshaun Ward enters transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles football team has been active in both arrivals and departures to the transfer portal. Today, the offense received a hit for next season when running back Treshaun Ward announced his entry into the portal. Ward had been the starter at running back this past season until...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
extrainningsoftball.com

Florida A&M Promotes Camise Patterson to Permanent Head Coach

At long last, the Division 1 Head Coaching Carousel is finally, officially finished for the 2022-23 year. On Tuesday, Florida A&M announced that Camise Patterson has been named the program’s permanent head coach. Patterson had been on staff as an assistant with the program and was promoted to interim...
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 30, 2022- January 2, 2023

Ethan Parris, 19, Alford, Florida: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of marijuana concentrate, possession of prescription medication without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. David Dickens, 34, Sneads, Florida: Trespass after warning: Jackson County...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s first baby of the new year was born Sunday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:04 a.m. His parents didn’t think they’d be spending New Year’s in the hospital. “It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it,” said the new mom, Aubrey...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee residents ring in new year with ‘Countdown Downtown’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people in Tallahassee got an early start to their New Year’s Eve celebrations, gathering in Cascades Park for the city’s annual ‘Countdown Downtown.’. The event included fireworks, food trucks, photo booths and a performance by Tallahassee Nights Live. It lasted from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Jan. 2

Beefed up lobbying restrictions and breaks for motorists who frequently use toll roads are among state laws and other changes that will arrive with the new year. The laws, passed during this year’s regular legislative session and special sessions, also include making available land-preservation money, allowing local governments to publish legal notices online instead of in newspapers and ending a long-controversial practice in the property-insurance system.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 3, 2023

Brandon Hargrove, 21, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Farkash. 46, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Breyuanna Hall, 28, Midland City, Alabama: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Torence Clemmons, 42, Marianna, Florida: Selling cocaine within...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

One killed in Jackson County wreck

JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

