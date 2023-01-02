ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Man found dead on road on NYE, family wants answers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County family is desperate for answers after their loved one was found dead on the side of the road on New Year’s Eve. Paul Martinez, 37, was found dead on Sweetwater Lane near Saddle Rock Drive in the Aldine area. The Harris...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
glasstire.com

Man Suspected of Lighting Fire at Winter Street Studios Dies of Suicide

On December 22, 2022, Eoles “Deuce” Whitaker II, the man believed to have intentionally started the Winter Street Studio fire, died of suicide by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as police attempted to arrest him. The fire was started in artist Jack Potts’ Bohemian Photography...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

No suspects have been found in the case

HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a murder. On Saturday, February 20, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., two victims were shot in the 11000 block of East Freeway in Houston. During the incident, HPD said a large disturbance occurred in the parking lot. That’s when an unknown suspect(s) began shooting. Two victims were struck and sadly one victim died as a result from the injuries they sustained.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HCSO: Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Channelview apartment

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Channelview apartment on Wednesday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies were called to an apartment at 973 Ashland Boulevard and found two adults who were dead of gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said. He said that preliminary information showed that the man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe

On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas

HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff

SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy