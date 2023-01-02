Read full article on original website
Woman injured in possible road rage shooting, crash in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A woman was injured during a possible road rage incident when someone from another car opened fire on her Dodge Charger in southwest Houston early Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 1 a.m. at W. Bellfort and S. Gessner just inside Beltway...
'Really?' | Houston woman says she was cited for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
Driver arrested after slow-speed HOV chase into NE Houston
The slow-speed pursuit began in north Harris County before the driver headed toward downtown Houston, just before rush hour.
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
Suspect in custody after leading deputies on high-speed chase in Montgomery County, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man was taken into custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through parts of Montgomery and Harris counties on Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable deputies. According to authorities, the chase started near Roman Forest and Highway 59 when the...
19-year-old shot during meetup in Fort Bend County, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old was shot during a meetup in Fort Bend County, according to deputies. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood off Bryans Manor and Wilkerson Lane which is near Fulshear. Deputies said a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were meeting up...
KHOU
Man found dead on road on NYE, family wants answers
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County family is desperate for answers after their loved one was found dead on the side of the road on New Year’s Eve. Paul Martinez, 37, was found dead on Sweetwater Lane near Saddle Rock Drive in the Aldine area. The Harris...
fox26houston.com
Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
glasstire.com
Man Suspected of Lighting Fire at Winter Street Studios Dies of Suicide
On December 22, 2022, Eoles “Deuce” Whitaker II, the man believed to have intentionally started the Winter Street Studio fire, died of suicide by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as police attempted to arrest him. The fire was started in artist Jack Potts’ Bohemian Photography...
cw39.com
No suspects have been found in the case
HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a murder. On Saturday, February 20, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., two victims were shot in the 11000 block of East Freeway in Houston. During the incident, HPD said a large disturbance occurred in the parking lot. That’s when an unknown suspect(s) began shooting. Two victims were struck and sadly one victim died as a result from the injuries they sustained.
Video shows 2 teenage suspects rob southeast Houston store at gunpoint, HPD says
Police believe one of the suspects could be as young as 12 years old. They allegedly posed as customers before one of them pointed a gun at a store employee.
cw39.com
HCSO: Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Channelview apartment
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Channelview apartment on Wednesday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies were called to an apartment at 973 Ashland Boulevard and found two adults who were dead of gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said. He said that preliminary information showed that the man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.
Click2Houston.com
Man hits estranged wife with vehicle after setting fire to northwest Harris County home, authorities say
HOUSTON – A woman’s estranged husband hit her with his vehicle after a fire was intentionally set early Tuesday at a northwest Harris County home, fire officials said. The fire was set in the 11400 block of Mortimer, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said. The Harris...
KWTX
Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at...
hellowoodlands.com
Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe
On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas
HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Fred Hartman Bridge in La Porte
Investigators said they do not believe alcohol was a factor, but the investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot during argument in northwest Houston now charged in case, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is charged after an argument turned to gunfire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on Saturday. Kyrie Andrus, 36, is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened in the 700 block of West Little York Road about 3:35 p.m.
Search underway for man accused of hitting estranged wife with car, setting home on fire
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are looking for a man they said hit his estranged wife with a car after setting a family home on fire in north Houston. Pablo Patino, 27, is accused of setting a home on fire with his wife and stepdaughter inside. He then tried to run his wife over with a car.
fox26houston.com
Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff
SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
KHOU
