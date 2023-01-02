Read full article on original website
Related
Former Angels Reliever Announces Retirement From Baseball
He appeared in 74 games with the Angels in 2021.
Francisco Rodriguez and the Curious Hall of Fame Case for Closers
K-Rod was one of the most dominant relievers of his era—and he has almost no chance of making it to Cooperstown.
chatsports.com
Braves News: Lucas Luetge discusses time with Yankees, more
With the New Year finally here, activity across the MLB should start to pick back up as teams look to shore up any lingering needs on their rosters. However, until moves are made, it is always fun to learn a bit more about new faces in new places. For the Braves, that includes left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge:
batterypower.com
Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more
With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Phillies Wall of Famer Curt Simmons, 93, Dies in His Ambler Home
Phillies Wall of Famer Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 “Whiz Kids” team, died on December 13 at his Ambler home at age 93, reported www.mlb.com. Simmons was one of the greatest pitchers in the franchise’s history. In 13 seasons with the club, he...
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
Which MiLB Signings Have Best Shot at Impacting Yankees in 2023?
Willie Calhoun is one of five players that could make an appearance with the Yankees this year after signing a minor league deal this offseason
Yardbarker
The Astros Headline An Initial 2023 List
In professional sports and leagues, the power rankings represent an unofficial way to determine the hottest teams in the circuit. This is also true for MLB: the power rankings combine season-long performance with recent play to offer an updated ranking and a better idea of who’s hot and who’s not.
Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
The Red Sox need a power boost
Yardbarker
Braves list of offseason transactions
The Braves have only spent $3 million in free agency this offseason, yet they are still expected to compete for a World Series come October. That’s a testament to how well they’ve built this team over the last 5+ years. They did make another blockbuster trade this winter, however, acquiring Sean Murphy — one of the best defensive catchers in baseball — from the Athletics in exchange for William Contreras and several pitching prospects. He subsequently signed a six-year extension following the trade, locking up another critical position for the better part of this decade.
Yardbarker
The Braves Ignore Free Agency In A Good Way
The NL East division has three bonafide World Series candidates: the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets, and the Atlanta Braves. The first two are known for spending a lot in free agency: the Phillies, already the National League champs, forked over $300 million for Trea Turner and made other key additions; while the Mets have by far the largest payroll in MLB and brought in Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, and other stars while retaining Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz.
FOX Sports
MLB free agency: Five rebound candidates on new teams
By the time the holidays rolled around, there weren’t many free-agent presents left to place in suitors’ stockings. The top options this offseason signed their deals expeditiously. As of Thursday, 30 of the top 33 free agents (based off last season’s FanGraphs WAR totals) had already signed.
NBC Sports
New MLB Power Rankings highlight Red Sox' depressing AL East reality
The 2023 Boston Red Sox face a bit of a predicament. Not only is their roster far from that of a postseason contender, but they'll also have to play in what could be the best division in Major League Baseball. MLB.com's Alyson Footer recently released the site's first MLB Power...
Sporting News
Baseball Hall of Fame 2023: TSN's Ryan Fagan explains his BBWAA ballot
Again this year, I’ll spare you from a long lead-in for this year’s Hall of Fame ballot explanation column. Voting an honor, and I hope you’ll see I give my ballot the research and consideration it deserves, even when you disagree with my conclusions (which I’m sure many will).
Rafael Devers contract makes Braves look even better with Austin Riley
The Atlanta Braves look all the wiser after looking at the contract extension the Boston Red Sox gave Rafael Devers. The Boston Red Sox didn’t exactly make their fanbase very happy throughout this offseason. Specifically, they were unable to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts an acceptable contract offer. Then, after negotiating with him at the MLB Winter Meetings, the San Diego Padres swooped in with an 11-year, $280 million contract extension. Bogaerts accepted.
Angels News: Halos Aren’t Done Making Moves, Says Insider
They still have a few holes in the roster that need to be filled.
Scott Rolen Is on Pace to Make Hall of Fame History
His Cooperstown case comes down to the subtle brilliance with which he played the game.
Comments / 0