Mega Millions: Jackpot soars to $785 million after no winner Friday
The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 will be the fourth largest in the promotion’s history. No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing, the last one of 2022, lottery officials said in a news release. The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, plus...
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
Mega Millions jackpot still climbing
The quest for the Mega Millions jackpot continues. The prize is approaching the $1 billion mark once again, with an estimated $940 million ($483.5 million cash) up for grabs in the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing. This marks the second time in just over five months that the jackpot has come close to hitting the 10-figure mark, following a massive $1.337 billion prize won in Illinois last July. In the more than 20 years since the game began, there have been only three larger jackpots than...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million ahead of next drawing
The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night's estimated $685 million jackpot. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday...
Mega Millions jackpot now at $685 million, 4th largest in game history
The potential jackpot winner for the Friday, Dec. 30, Mega Millions drawing just gotten even luckier, as the prize has increased to $685 million from its prior $640 million. This makes the lottery prize the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history. The cash option on the prize is now an estimated...
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
Mega Millions jackpot nears $1B after no one wins $785M grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot so Friday night's grand prize will be near the billion dollar mark at an estimated $940 million, Mega Millions says. And that number could grow if enough tickets are purchased.Tuesday's winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, and Mega Ball 18. Friday's jackpot would be the fourth biggest in Mega Millions history and sixth largest in U.S. history, including Powerball.The last time someone won a Mega Millions pot of gold bigger than $1 billion was July 29, in Illinois — a $1.337 billion prize."In more...
