Illinois State

NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions jackpot still climbing

The quest for the Mega Millions jackpot continues. The prize is approaching the $1 billion mark once again, with an estimated $940 million ($483.5 million cash) up for grabs in the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing. This marks the second time in just over five months that the jackpot has come close to hitting the 10-figure mark, following a massive $1.337 billion prize won in Illinois last July. In the more than 20 years since the game began, there have been only three larger jackpots than...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night,  the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Mega Millions jackpot nears $1B after no one wins $785M grand prize

No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot so Friday night's grand prize will be near the billion dollar mark at an estimated $940 million, Mega Millions says. And that number could grow if enough tickets are purchased.Tuesday's winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, and Mega Ball 18.    Friday's jackpot would be the fourth biggest in Mega Millions history and sixth largest in U.S. history, including Powerball.The last time someone won a Mega Millions pot of gold bigger than $1 billion was July 29, in Illinois — a $1.337 billion prize."In more...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
