Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to discuss results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
Woman abandoned as an infant 30 years ago has found her birth parents
Last year, Aniya Smith went public with her story of having been abandoned as an infant 30 years ago. Now, after searching for over a year for her biological parents, she’s finally found them.
New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
Jacksonville family wins $21 million for baby’s death in hot day care van, but insurer will not pay
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video with this story is from a prior, related report. The family of a baby who died in a hot day care van won a sizable $21 million wrongful death verdict, but it’s not clear if that money will ever be paid. A new federal lawsuit shows the day care’s insurance company is refusing the claim, saying the policy was cancelled weeks before the child died.
Veteran Bradford County firefighter rings the bell year after cancer diagnosis
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been the ultimate fight for a Bradford County firefighter, and on Thursday — a year after his diagnosis — he successfully completed his treatment for cancer. Dozens of firefighters flooded the halls Wednesday at Baptist MD Anderson to congratulate Lieutenant Jason...
Family member hopeful investigators could soon make break in 2011 Jacksonville cold case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is still searching for answers in the deaths of two men, who were found dead inside a home in the Ortega neighborhood on June 28, 2011. Family members say 36-year-old Eric Stubbs was visiting his half-brother 34-year-old John Ragin Jr. When loved ones...
Monthslong Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office drug operation nets 15 trafficking arrests
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “Operation Decrypted,” a four-month investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other partnering agencies, targeted a major drug trafficking organization in Jacksonville, and it resulted in arrests across the country, Sheriff T.K. Waters announced during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. Those arrests occurred...
A new 10-acre park will be built in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new park is in the works for Downtown Jacksonville. Agency planning + Planning LLC, an urban planning firm, has been selected to design a 10-acre park in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This project is going to expand waterfront lands and...
Human skeletal remains found north of Palatka, Putnam police report
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported human skeletal remains discovered by a resident in a wooded area of Cedar Creek Cutoff Rd. north of Palatka. At this time there is increased law enforcement presence. Putnam County police are asking residents to stay out of the area. There is currently...
JFRD responding to church fire on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to Greater Israel United Church after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. STORY: JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town. According to fire fighters at the scene, crews responded at 7 a.m. to 6900 Main Street...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a robber suspect. On Dec. 14, JSO responded to a robbery at 12700 Atlantic Boulevard. According to JSO, the suspect jumped over the counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee and left...
City of Jacksonville issues 11 citation violations for Miramar Apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner of the Miramar Apartments is in hot water again, after the city of Jacksonville inspected their property last Friday and issued citations. This is a story that we first told you about in late November after residents say they were facing several issues inside of their apartments.
Tornado Watch for areas north and west of Jacksonville
A Tornado Watch has been posted for all of Southeast Georgia and for Baker and Columbia counties in Florida until 2 pm. A line of strong storms will move into the area during the midday and afternoon hours. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, lightning, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs for today will be in the low 80s.
JSO says missing man found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: Early on Wednesday, Jan. 4, JSO announced that Mr. Copeland had been located and is safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for an endangered adult, and are asking for the community’s assistance. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023,...
Jacksonville man who pleaded guilty to voter fraud to serve 10 months in jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is headed to jail for voter fraud. Marc Crump is a convicted felon who was arrested in April and charged with false voter registration and election fraud. Records show he voted in the August 2020 primary and the November 2020 general election. Crump...
40-year-old cyclist dead after State Road 20 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed in an evening crash on New Years Day. A 40-year-old man was riding westbound on State Road 20 in the outside travel lane around 6:20 p.m.. Two trucks were also traveling westbound on the road. The first truck, a Ford 150, crashed into the bicyclist. The second truck also hit the biker, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Panama Park's Main Street
Panama Park brochure during the real estate development boom following the Great Fire of 1901. (Jacksonville Public Library Special Collections Department) A popular destination for fishing, sailing and picnicking, the first plat of Panama Park came in 1879. A year later, the Fernandina & Jacksonville (F&J) Railroad established a depot at Panama Park on its new route between Yulee and Jacksonville. In 1896, recognizing the value of Florida cypress and timberlands, Wellington Willson Cummer founded the Cummer Lumber Company at Panama Park. Cummer’s sawmill quickly grew to become the Jacksonville area’s largest employer. With business going strong, in 1899 Cummer completed the Jacksonville & Southwestern Railroad (J&SW;) between his Panama Park sawmill and timber lands near Newberry, FL.
JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
Man found in front of Jacksonville home near Moncrief Road
Jacksonville police were called to the 1100 block of W. 31st Street around 7:15 a.m. Monday for a person shot. A male in his 20's was found in front of a home.
