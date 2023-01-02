ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to discuss results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville family wins $21 million for baby’s death in hot day care van, but insurer will not pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video with this story is from a prior, related report. The family of a baby who died in a hot day care van won a sizable $21 million wrongful death verdict, but it’s not clear if that money will ever be paid. A new federal lawsuit shows the day care’s insurance company is refusing the claim, saying the policy was cancelled weeks before the child died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tornado Watch for areas north and west of Jacksonville

A Tornado Watch has been posted for all of Southeast Georgia and for Baker and Columbia counties in Florida until 2 pm. A line of strong storms will move into the area during the midday and afternoon hours. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, lightning, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs for today will be in the low 80s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO says missing man found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: Early on Wednesday, Jan. 4, JSO announced that Mr. Copeland had been located and is safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for an endangered adult, and are asking for the community’s assistance. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

40-year-old cyclist dead after State Road 20 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed in an evening crash on New Years Day. A 40-year-old man was riding westbound on State Road 20 in the outside travel lane around 6:20 p.m.. Two trucks were also traveling westbound on the road. The first truck, a Ford 150, crashed into the bicyclist. The second truck also hit the biker, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Panama Park's Main Street

Panama Park brochure during the real estate development boom following the Great Fire of 1901. (Jacksonville Public Library Special Collections Department) A popular destination for fishing, sailing and picnicking, the first plat of Panama Park came in 1879. A year later, the Fernandina & Jacksonville (F&J) Railroad established a depot at Panama Park on its new route between Yulee and Jacksonville. In 1896, recognizing the value of Florida cypress and timberlands, Wellington Willson Cummer founded the Cummer Lumber Company at Panama Park. Cummer’s sawmill quickly grew to become the Jacksonville area’s largest employer. With business going strong, in 1899 Cummer completed the Jacksonville & Southwestern Railroad (J&SW;) between his Panama Park sawmill and timber lands near Newberry, FL.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy