Hershey, PA

The Hockey Writers

Senators Should Avoid Claiming Jakub Vrana

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, and many Ottawa Senators fans are suggesting that the Senators should submit a claim, but I am here to tell you why that isn’t a good idea. Sure, Vrana has 57 points over his last 78...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Blackhawks recall Fs Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Blackhawks recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the minors on Wednesday. Chicago also placed forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 27. Entwistle has a right wrist injury, and Khaira is dealing with a lower back issue.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Devils vs. Red Wings prediction: New Jersey in no position to squander points

The New Jersey Devils have won just twice in their last 11 games. Still, they came away with three out of a possible four points from a pivotal stretch over the weekend to stabilize themselves a bit. New Jersey’s 2-7-2 rough patch has put them seven points behind Carolina in the NHL‘s Metropolitan Division and has allowed the chasing pack to put some pressure on the Devils from behind.  All of a sudden, the Devils are in no position to squander points. They’re a -150 road favorite in Detroit on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET; you can watch on TNT. Check out more...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Sports

One of Flyers' top forward prospects set to return with Phantoms

One of the overriding themes to this transitional season for the Flyers has been play the kids. The Flyers want to evaluate their youth. As they give their younger players a chance to win roles in the future, they're set to have another prospect in the picture. Bobby Brink, a...
DENVER, PA
kalkinemedia.com

Islanders Canucks Hockey

Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin stands on the ice before the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
NEW YORK STATE
NHL

Color of Hockey: Retired Smith-Pelly 'huge role model' in Black community

Iconic goal for Capitals in 2018 Cup Final highlight of eight-year NHL career. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Devante-Smith Pelly, a hero from the Washington Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup championship who played eight NHL seasons and announced his retirement from professional hockey Friday.
WASHINGTON, DC

