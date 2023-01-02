The New Jersey Devils have won just twice in their last 11 games. Still, they came away with three out of a possible four points from a pivotal stretch over the weekend to stabilize themselves a bit. New Jersey’s 2-7-2 rough patch has put them seven points behind Carolina in the NHL‘s Metropolitan Division and has allowed the chasing pack to put some pressure on the Devils from behind. All of a sudden, the Devils are in no position to squander points. They’re a -150 road favorite in Detroit on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET; you can watch on TNT. Check out more...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO