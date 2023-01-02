ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

New laws to take effect in PA for 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Representative from Berks elected Pa. House speaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state representative from Berks County was elected Tuesday to serve as speaker of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives. State Rep. Mark Rozzi, who was elected to the role with 115 votes, is a Democrat who represents the 126th District, but he pledged to caucus with neither Democrats nor Republicans.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa turnpike toll enforcement law to go into effect

A new law going into effect in 2023 is Pennsylvania House Bill 1486 that strengthens the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s ongoing efforts to hold accountable those customers who do not pay their tolls. The legislation, which was passed by the Senate with the concurrence of the House, lowers the thresholds that trigger registration suspensions for Pennsylvania vehicle owners with unpaid tolls and fees from $500 to $250. According to PA Turnpike...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Michelle Henry To Become Next PA Attorney General

As Attorney General Josh Shapiro gets ready to be sworn-in as the next governor of Pennsylvania, his chief deputy is preparing to take over his office. Michelle Henry will become the top law enforcement official in Pennsylvania on January 17th. Henry has served as the top deputy for Shapiro since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Minimum wage raised in 23 US states, but not in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The minimum wage is going up with the start of the New Year in 23 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the hourly minimum wage rose to $15 an hour as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or account for cost-of-living increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State

Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lvpnews.com

Medical prior authorization reform begins Jan. 2024

On Nov. 3, Gov. Tom Wolf signed SB 225 into law. The new Act 146 of 2022 creates, via the Pa. Insurance Department, a defined process for both public and private insurers for medications and treatments that require insurer preauthorization. State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) sponsored the bill, which received broad bipartisan support, including co-sponsorship by State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh). Notably, the bill did not receive a single “Nay” vote in the General Assembly; it will go into effect in January 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Insurance Department exam finds violations with Captial Blue Cross

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHMT) — Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humpherys announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4 the results from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) conducted on the practices and procedures of Capital Blue Cross. “Market conduct examinations are a way for the department to ensure that consumers are […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

New Laws in the New Year

The New Year is bringing a number of new laws with it. So-called “Driverless cars” will now be allowed in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf signed a bill authorizing the operation and regulation of “highly automated vehicles” with or without a driver behind the wheel, in November. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy