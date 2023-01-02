ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Tristan Tate? All we know about Andrew Tate’s brother arrested in human trafficking raid

By Thomas Kingsley
 2 days ago

When influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania during a police raid, he was detained alongside three other people - one of them, his brother.

Tristan Tate, who is also a former kickboxer turned social media influencer, was detained in December as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape by Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Didcot.

The four suspects, including the Tate brothers, will be held for 30 days after a judge extended their initial detention period of 24 hours, said Didcot spokesperson Ramona Bolla. Prosecutors say they found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2LvH_0k0tbJ1X00

While the headlines around the arrest focused on the more famous Andrew Tate, his brother is less well known.

Below we look at everything we do know about him as the investigation into his alleged offences continues.

Who is Tristan Tate?

Tristan Tate, 34, is two years younger than his older brother Andrew. He has followed in the footsteps of his sibling in more ways than one.

Tristan started off as a kickboxer in his hometown of Luton where he grew up with Andrew as the middle child of three siblings.

He learned kickboxing at Storm Gym in Luton under coach Amir Subasic and later became a four-time ISKA kickboxing champion.

He won the ISKA Kick Boxing title in 2009 and his career record stands at 43-9.

In 2011, the 34-year-old appeared on Channel 4’s Shipwrecked: The Island Season 4. .

Tristan boasts 2.3 million Instagram followers where his posts boast different aspects of his luxury lifestyle including sports cars, private jets and parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TMif_0k0tbJ1X00

Where does Tristan Tate live?

Like his brother, Tristan now lives in Romania, previously describing it as “a very hostile environment”.

“It’s not a touristy place,” he said, “but if you build a life for yourself here, you’re free to live your f***ing life.”

Speaking on the Playing With Fire podcast, Tristan spoke about his relationship with his brother Andrew and also revealed they also have a sister that he doesn't get on with because of their opposing views.

Tristan said he is “lucky” to have his brother and said it’s a “blessing to have a guy like that on your team”.

He continued: “We agree on everything, our interests and the way we live are ever so slightly different, of course, there’s nothing we disagree on.”

Tristan said he and his brother share houses, cars and a “bunch of stuff”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtQ8I_0k0tbJ1X00

Is Tristan Tate married?

Tristan Tate is reportedly single, but he made headlines in Romania when news broke out that he was dating the famous Romanian TV presenter and model, Bianca Dragusanu, before the relationship ended in 2018.

Tristan has mentioned that he has children in interviews, but has said he doesn't talk about how many he has and what their names are.

