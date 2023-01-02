Read full article on original website
wnax.com
Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
dakotafreepress.com
SOS Monae Johnson Presents December Voter Counts as Updated January Data
SOS (that abbreviated title seems more appropriate to this Secretary of State) Johnson did manage to put up some new statewide voter registration totals—Republicans up 590, Democrats down 5, independents up 431, Libertarians up 1, total active voters surpassing 600,000 for the first time in South Dakota. But the mistaken link to December data for January’s county tallies shows a concerning lack of attention to detail for an elected official whose primary mission is to focus on the smallest details to ensure election integrity.
hubcityradio.com
Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
wnax.com
Issues Ready to Move to the SD Legislature
Many South Dakota legislators are preparing bills to introduce as the new session starts next week. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner says she has several in mind……. Tobin says she will bring a bill to help teachers get more training….. Tobin says she will also co-sponsor some bills...
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem appoints Joe Graves as Secretary of Education
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Joe Graves as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. Joe’s appointment will be effective January 10th. Joe is replacing Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is...
southdakotasearchlight.com
Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
dakotafreepress.com
TenHaken Dealing with Problems of Growth, Almost Recognizes Need for Tax Reform
Mayor Paul TenHaken says Sioux Falls’s population increased by about 7,000 in 2022. So I guess the problems he sees arising from that growth are the kind of problems a city should be glad to have:. “Crime — how do we keep the community safe and continue to focus...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota ranked fifth worst state for winter weather damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -According to a new Stacker.com article, total property damages from winter weather in South Dakota are estimated to reach $6.6 million. Winter is coming: Can homeowners withstand another polar vortex this year?. It's that time of year again. The days get shorter, nights get...
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota One of Three States with Shrinking GDP in 2022 Q3
John Tsitrian contributes the latest evidence that Governor Kristi Noem’s frequently repeated claim that South Dakota has “the strongest economy in America” is flat wrong:. The following links are to quarterly reports from the U.S. Bureau of Economic analysis. In Q1, the country’s GDP declined. U.S. GDP...
South Dakota responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
The Rosebud Sioux Tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to recent winter storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths
wnax.com
Surprising Year for Retailers
With the holidays now wrapped up, many businesses may have had some surprising results for last year. Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, says they are getting positive reports…. Sanderson says most retailers dealt with familiar issues…. Sanderson says they will be watching the...
Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota
South Dakotans like to brag about their clean air, and for the most part, they’re right. But that boast isn’t as true as it once was, especially in the half of the state to the right of the Missouri River on a map – a region known as East River. Five East River cities have […] The post Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
wnax.com
2023 Nebraska Legislative Session to Open
The Nebraska legislative session starts Wednesday in Lincoln with a ninety-day session this year. District 40 Senator-elect Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he has already been working on issues and bills….. DeKay says school funding and property taxes need attention…. DeKay will be sworn and then get committee...
KELOLAND TV
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
q957.com
South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 2023 South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday, January 7th, in Pierre. The day starts on the third floor of the Capitol at 11 am where House and Senate members take their oath. Governor Noem and other officers will be sworn in at noon. Those events are free and open to the public. Tickets to the Capitol Ball and Inaugural Ball are $25. They can be purchased at sdinaugrual.com The 2023 session opens on January 10th.
Road conditions still rough in southeast South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are not good yet this morning in parts of South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road map listed this condition for Interstate 90 from the Chamberlain exit at 4:51 a.m.: from SD-50 North-Chamberlain Exit 265 to Mount Vernon-Exit 319 – snow with NO TRAVEL ADVISED […]
South Dakota increases its reserves by $115 million
(The Center Square) - South Dakota’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report shows the state's financial picture improved in fiscal year 2022 with the addition of $115 million in the state's reserves. "This increase from the prior year was a result of unspent General Fund appropriations as General Fund revenues were...
KELOLAND TV
2022 was an important year for South Dakota’s cannabis industry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While medical marijuana was legalized by South Dakota voters in the November 2020 election, taking effect in July 2021, the state would not issue its first medical cards until November 2021, and a state-certified dispensary would not open until July 2022. Considering much of...
