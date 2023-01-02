Machete used in Dollar Tree murder: Police

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The man charged in the murder of an Upper Sandusky Dollar Tree employee Sunday afternoon has been identified.

Bethel M. Bekele, 27, is charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Keris L. Riebel.

Upper Sandusky police were dispatched at around 4:30 p.m. for a man waving a machete around inside the store and striking an employee, according to press release from the department.

After an investigation, officials say Bekele entered the store with the machete, approached Riebel and allegedly struck her numerous times with the machete.

Officers say Riebel was dead when they arrived at the scene.

Police say Bekele left the store before they arrived, but was found a short time later in the 100 block of South Fifth Street and taken into custody.

The motive is unclear. It’s also unknown if a relationship exists between the victim and suspect.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the crime scene.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Additional charges could be forthcoming.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the victim’s family with funeral expenses.

