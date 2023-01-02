Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Two Tickets in DC? Metro Says ‘Pleasant Surprise' as Fare Evasion Crackdown Starts Slow
The head of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced last fall a crackdown on passengers who ride without paying, pledging to bring order to a beleaguered transit system that reportedly saw fare evasion rise during the pandemic. But a News4 I-Team analysis found fewer than two tickets were issued...
DC Police Chief calls on community to continue 'downward trend' in crime
DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said it is up to all of us to make 2023 a less violent year than 2022. The year came to a close with a total of 203 homicides in the District. In a statement released on New Year's Day, Contee said the violence seen in the city is unacceptable and must stop now.
fox5dc.com
'I don't want to keep losing people': DC residents talk gun violence issue
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Police are investigating a shooting that left two men and a teen boy injured Monday night. Officers were called to the scene at Alabama Avenue and 22nd Street SE at 5 p.m. More than two-dozen bullets littered the ground along the road near the Alabama Plaza.
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
WTOP
Md. new AG Anthony Brown seeks more authority to investigate civil rights violations, police misconduct
Former representative and lieutenant governor Anthony Brown was sworn in Tuesday as Maryland’s first Black attorney general, saying he plans to seek greater authority to investigate civil rights violations and police misconduct. “Make no mistake — my agenda is ambitious,” Brown said during an address from the floor of...
Suspect in fatal crash after police chase previously convicted in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Court records show 35-year-year Spiros Stafilatos has an extensive criminal record in our area, including the 2020 armed robbery of the Shell Station in White Oak on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. Stafilatos is the suspect police say is responsible for a wild crash near the […]
Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act
To initiate a grievance, inmates have to go to the very correctional officers that harmed them in order to obtain forms for filing their complaint. The post Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Human trafficking real issue in Maryland, here's how to spot signs
Human trafficking is a scary occurrence that involves trading a person for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act signed into law
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — From the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022, 23 people were shot and killed by police in the state of Maryland. 5 of them were experiencing a mental health crisis. A new law is looking to prevent that from happening. Congressman Trone’s (D-Md.) bipartisan Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training […]
wnav.com
Maryland's New Attorney General Anthony Brown Lays Out His Priorities
Tomorrow will be a busy day at the State House as newly elected public officials take their oaths of office. Amongst them is Anthony Brown, who becomes Maryland's first black Attorney General after serving in Congress, and as Lt. Governor. Mr. Brown tells The Baltimore Sun that one of his...
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
fox5dc.com
1 arrested in DC New Year's Eve armed robbery investigations; police seek additional suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested one person they say was involved in a series of armed robberies on New Year's Eve in northwest D.C. Police say around 9:00 p.m. Saturday several armed suspects approached a group of people in the 1600 block of 7th Street and robbed them before fleeing in a vehicle. A short time later, just after 9:15 p.m., police say the same group of armed suspects approached a second group of people in the 1200 block of U Street and robbed them at gunpoint.
WTOP
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Hogan cites his toughest challenges during time as Maryland governor
Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2015 riots in Baltimore and his cancer diagnosis were the greatest challenges he faced during his time as governor. Hogan met with the Washington, D.C.-based Fox affiliate Fox 5 for an interview to reflect on his time as governor as his second term comes…
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
Landover Man Arrested for Car Theft, Other Charges
A Landover man has been arrested in connection with a December car theft, according to Takoma Park Police. Chief Antonio DeVaul announced on Sunday the arrest of 35-year-old Jeffery Allen Campbell of Landover for stolen auto, theft over $500, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and other traffic offenses. Police...
VERIFY: Why you should renew your medical marijuana card in Maryland after weed is legalized
WASHINGTON — The year 2023 is shaping up to be a big one for the marijuana enterprise in Maryland. Last year, 65% of Maryland voters passed a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana on the Nov. ballot. The referendum was the final step; the General Assembly passed a companion bill back in April.
WTOP
Va. transportation leaders on lessons learned a year after I-95 winter storm standstill
It’s been one year since a winter disaster on Interstate 95, when hundreds of drivers were stranded on icy roads in Northern Virginia. State transportation leaders are reflecting on lessons learned from the incident. “This was such an extraordinary event,” said state Sen. Dave Marsden, who chairs the Senate’s...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
Comments / 0