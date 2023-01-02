ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA9

DC Police Chief calls on community to continue 'downward trend' in crime

DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said it is up to all of us to make 2023 a less violent year than 2022. The year came to a close with a total of 203 homicides in the District. In a statement released on New Year's Day, Contee said the violence seen in the city is unacceptable and must stop now.
DC News Now

Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act signed into law

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — From the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022, 23 people were shot and killed by police in the state of Maryland. 5 of them were experiencing a mental health crisis. A new law is looking to prevent that from happening. Congressman Trone’s (D-Md.) bipartisan Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training […]
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

1 arrested in DC New Year's Eve armed robbery investigations; police seek additional suspects

WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested one person they say was involved in a series of armed robberies on New Year's Eve in northwest D.C. Police say around 9:00 p.m. Saturday several armed suspects approached a group of people in the 1600 block of 7th Street and robbed them before fleeing in a vehicle. A short time later, just after 9:15 p.m., police say the same group of armed suspects approached a second group of people in the 1200 block of U Street and robbed them at gunpoint.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink

Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

