Video shows head-on crash with Monroe Co. deputy; man charged with OWI
Tyler Stonier was charged with operating while intoxicated and aggressive driving.
Impaired driver hits Monroe County deputy head on
A crash involving a drunk driver and a deputy patrol vehicle was caught on camera Tuesday night. The deputy suffered a minor injury.
cbs4indy.com
Man dies after crash involving deer on I-70 in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Sunday in a crash that involved a deer on I-70 in Morgan County, the sheriff said Tuesday. Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said 40-year-old Bennie N. Murry III was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A preliminary investigation...
bloomingtonian.com
Driver arrested at head-on collision with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Tuesday in Bloomington, Indiana
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the following information Wednesday about a crash involving an MCSO vehicle:. “On January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:51 PM, Deputy Zeiser was on-duty and patrolling westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive when he observed an eastbound motorist flashing their fog lights as if alerting oncoming traffic to a hazard. Deputy Zeiser began to slow his vehicle to investigate the apparent signaling and observed the Jeep was also reducing speed. It was later determined that the Jeep was slowing to report the erratic/impaired driving behavior of a vehicle following them after recognizing Deputy Zeiser’s vehicle as a police car. At the same moment, a Honda Civic following extremely closely behind the Jeep abruptly crossed the center line and collided head-on with Deputy Zeiser’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Deputy Zeiser was able to significantly reduce his vehicle’s speed before the collision and sustained a minor cut to his wrist.
Clay City man charged over delivery driver shooting
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
WTHI
Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
Police dogs track down 3 after pursuit in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three individuals were apprehended following a police pursuit in Terre Haute Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Sergeant Dale Blunk, the pursuit began around noon on Canal Road near the I-70 overpass when a THPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. That vehicle instead fled into […]
WTHI
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
wbiw.com
Two arrested after a man is shot in the face with a pellet gun
COLUMBUS – Two people were arrested Monday night after the Columbus Police Department received a report of a man had been shot in the face with a pellet gun. Police responded to the 2100 block of Union Street after a report of a disturbance outside of a home at 6:30 p.m.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
korncountry.com
Columbus pair jailed two after man shot with pellet gun
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two Bartholomew County residents were arrested by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun on Monday night. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Union Street at 6:30 p.m. to check on a disturbance taking place outside a home, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
WLKY.com
Authorities confirm new leads in 2021 Henryville shooting that left woman dead
HENRYVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Clark County have new information in the case of a southern Indiana woman who was shot in Henryville in 2021. The family says Brittney Boman, 29, was found by her boyfriend, shot in the face, in a wooded area of Henryville. Authorities say it happened on Oct. 2 off Brownstown Road.
wbiw.com
Ambulance services are off to a good start in the new year
BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said the new ambulance service is off to a good start. The newly formed Lawrence County Fire Territory which is made up of Shawswick and Guthrie townships is providing fire protection and an ambulance service in Lawrence County. On January 1, the...
korncountry.com
Columbus police officer rejoins department
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former member of the force after he was sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop on Tuesday morning. John Searle (CPD #195) is a graduate of the University of Akron where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Management. He was previously a Columbus police officer from 2006 to 2016 and was also the department’s K-9 handler before returning to Ohio to continue his law enforcement career seven years ago.
wbiw.com
Join local foresters for breakfast at Thornton Park shelter house on Friday, Jan. 13
BEDFORD – Join local foresters for breakfast at the Thornton Park indoor shelter house off Brian Lane Way (north of the Bedford Little Theater) on Friday, January 13 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 am. A good breakfast will be served while several foresters with various backgrounds give short presentations...
14news.com
Pike Co. mom accused of driving drunk with small child in car
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County woman was taken to jail after Indiana State Police say she drove nearly twice the legal alcohol limit with her young child in the car. 32-year-old Ashley Hedinger was arrested Sunday afternoon in Winslow. Troopers say she had a BAC of .15%.
State Police investigating multiple interstate crashes New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Highway crashes claimed at least one life in Indiana in the early hours of 2023 as state police were called to investigate multiple incidents. Authorities confirmed one person was killed when a vehicle hit a bridge support on Interstate 70, near the Little Point exit in Morgan County, shortly before 6 a.m.
