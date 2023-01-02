Read full article on original website
Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business
A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
Bernard and Sarah to open À Table, prepared food storefront, in Ridgefield's Marketplace
Sarah and Bernard bid farewell to Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar on New Year’s Eve and are ready to embark on their next culinary adventure - a new prepared food storefront in the Marketplace that brings Bernard’s fabulous food to your family’s table and allows Sarah Bouissou Catering to continue its legacy.
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
Retail Review: Sharon Package Store
Nestled in its namesake picturesque town center, Sharon Package Store has brought its distinct selection of fine beer, wine and spirits to the community and its visitors for the past seven years. Fiancées and business partners Dylan Baker and Kirsten Haaland bring their combined decades of industry experience to the daily management of the shop.
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
Popular Wappingers Falls Restaurant Announces Plans To Open 2nd Dutchess Location
A super popular Puerto Rican restaurant that's an award winner in the Hudson Valley has announced it will open a second location. Café Con Leche located in Dutchess County in Wappingers Falls, says the public has shown them so much love they plan to open a new location in Rhinebeck by February or March.
Is Pastina in Ronzoni’s future? ‘People are losing their minds’ over report it has been discontinued.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Good luck trying to find Pastina on Staten Island store shelves. Contributing to the dearth of inventory: a trending Snopes.com post maintains that Ronzoni’s No. 155 pasta cut has been discontinued. No one is answering the phones at the product’s Missouri-based producer 8th Avenue...
5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views
If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
Fireworks, sparkles, and song delight as community bids farewell to Bernard's during epic NYE celebration!
Sarah and Bernard Bouissou bid farewell to Bernard’s during an epic New Year’s Eve celebration last night - complete with fireworks! Now, that’s going out with a bang!. The 2022 holiday season was buzzing inside the award-winning French restaurant - with tables full of diners yearning for a few more hours of culinary perfection.
‘Beehive Queen’ to rock the Westport Library
WESTPORT — They’ll be dancing not in the streets, but at the … library?!?. Yes, a “Winter Dance Party,” featuring Christine Ohlman, longtime vocalist with NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” Band, is booked at the Westport Library on Saturday, Jan. 7. The rock...
St. Jude Property In Derby Sells For $3.1 Million
DERBY — The former St. Jude Church was recently sold for $3.1 million to a Milford-based Christian church. A deed of sale was filed in the office of Derby Town/City Clerk Marc Garofalo on Dec. 13. The new owner of the buildings and its surrounding 16 acres at 71...
New year, same blue-wrapped eyesore at Old Mill Beach
WESTPORT — When the town and the owners of 233 Hillspoint Road settled a lawsuit over unpermitted construction elements six months ago, there was hope the years-long saga over the highly visible beachside property might finally be over. But since the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the settlement in...
New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
2 New York Woman Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
Boy born in Brooklyn is NYC hospital system’s first baby of 2023
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Kings County takes the crown with the first birth of 2023 in New York City’s public hospital system, as a baby boy was born in Brooklyn at the stroke of midnight. Kingsley Mei entered the world at midnight at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health in Sheepshead Bay, weighing at […]
Harrison Restaurant Closes After 40 Years In Business
A restaurant in Westchester County has permanently closed after 40 years in business. The last day of business for Momiji Japanese Restaurant, located in Harrison at 261 Halstead Ave., was on Saturday, Dec. 31. The restaurant launched in 1982 and was known for dishes such as sushi, shrimp tempura, tuna,...
