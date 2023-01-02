ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, CT

Daily Voice

Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business

A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
ORANGE, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Sharon Package Store

Nestled in its namesake picturesque town center, Sharon Package Store has brought its distinct selection of fine beer, wine and spirits to the community and its visitors for the past seven years. Fiancées and business partners Dylan Baker and Kirsten Haaland bring their combined decades of industry experience to the daily management of the shop.
SHARON, CT
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views

If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
NEWBURGH, NY
bkreader.com

BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act

BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
BROOKLYN, NY
westportjournal.com

‘Beehive Queen’ to rock the Westport Library

WESTPORT — They’ll be dancing not in the streets, but at the … library?!?. Yes, a “Winter Dance Party,” featuring Christine Ohlman, longtime vocalist with NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” Band, is booked at the Westport Library on Saturday, Jan. 7. The rock...
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

St. Jude Property In Derby Sells For $3.1 Million

DERBY — The former St. Jude Church was recently sold for $3.1 million to a Milford-based Christian church. A deed of sale was filed in the office of Derby Town/City Clerk Marc Garofalo on Dec. 13. The new owner of the buildings and its surrounding 16 acres at 71...
DERBY, CT
westportjournal.com

New year, same blue-wrapped eyesore at Old Mill Beach

WESTPORT — When the town and the owners of 233 Hillspoint Road settled a lawsuit over unpermitted construction elements six months ago, there was hope the years-long saga over the highly visible beachside property might finally be over. But since the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the settlement in...
WESTPORT, CT
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Harrison Restaurant Closes After 40 Years In Business

A restaurant in Westchester County has permanently closed after 40 years in business. The last day of business for Momiji Japanese Restaurant, located in Harrison at 261 Halstead Ave., was on Saturday, Dec. 31. The restaurant launched in 1982 and was known for dishes such as sushi, shrimp tempura, tuna,...
HARRISON, NY

