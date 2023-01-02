ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IN

Comments / 13

Bonnie Robinson
2d ago

Is somebody who drinks on occasion automatically an alcoholic? Guess a whole lot of people belong in rehab - and unemployed!

Reply
2
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Linton coach placed on admin. leave following arrest

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Linton basketball coach Joey Hart has been placed on administrative leave, according to a release sent out by Linton-Stockton School Corporation Superintendent Kathy Goad. This is following an arrest on the morning of December 31. Hart was arrested by a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy and initially charged with public intoxication, […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City man charged over delivery driver shooting

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
CLAY CITY, IN
WTHI

Greene County man facing attempted murder, several other charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man faces nine charges, including attempted murder. The Greene County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew York. This stems from an incident on the day after Christmas. York and a woman share a child in common. The woman told police York threatened herself...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies after crash involving deer on I-70 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Sunday in a crash that involved a deer on I-70 in Morgan County, the sheriff said Tuesday. Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said 40-year-old Bennie N. Murry III was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A preliminary investigation...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Police dogs track down 3 after pursuit in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three individuals were apprehended following a police pursuit in Terre Haute Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Sergeant Dale Blunk, the pursuit began around noon on Canal Road near the I-70 overpass when a THPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. That vehicle instead fled into the east side of the city.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

No.7 BNL, in its finest hour, answers the call with 52-39 victory over Jennings County

BEDFORD – Upon this battle depended the Hoosier Hills Conference championship. Upon it depended Bedford North Lawrence’s way of life, the long continuity of its expected institutions and the basketball empire. The whole fury and might of the enemy was turned upon them. Winston Churchill would have appreciated this victory. It was their finest hour.
wbiw.com

Stars, Staggs throw a party during 60-53 road win over Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE – They threw a big ol’ Staggs party, boys basketball style, at Martinsville Tuesday night when Bedford North Lawrence boogied into town for the first contest of 2023. Nobody on either roster has any pending nuptials in the near future. Hopefully, at the moment all they’re married...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New details on Farmersburg murder case 42 years later

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In an effort to find more answers, investigators have released new details of the 1981 Sarah “Jeanette” Benson murder case.  According to an email from Sullivan County Sheriff, Jason Bobbitt, Benson, 51, of Farmersburg had returned from a shopping trip in Terre Haute on Jan 2, 1981, to find an intruder […]
FARMERSBURG, IN
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 4, 2023

8:07 a.m. Chantay Gregory, 22, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 12:46 a.m. Medical emergency at Shawnee Drive and Shawnee Lane. 3:19 a.m. Traffic stop at US 50 East and East Lake Drive. 4:42 a.m. Medical emergency at Garden Villa. 7:13 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary.
BEDFORD, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy