Read full article on original website
Bonnie Robinson
2d ago
Is somebody who drinks on occasion automatically an alcoholic? Guess a whole lot of people belong in rehab - and unemployed!
Reply
2
Related
Linton coach placed on admin. leave following arrest
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Linton basketball coach Joey Hart has been placed on administrative leave, according to a release sent out by Linton-Stockton School Corporation Superintendent Kathy Goad. This is following an arrest on the morning of December 31. Hart was arrested by a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy and initially charged with public intoxication, […]
Clay City man charged over delivery driver shooting
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
Indy man charged with OWI in June crash that killed Muncie man on southeast side
An Indianapolis man involved in a crash in June that left a Muncie man dead is now charged after being found to be high during the crash, according to court documents.
Video shows head-on crash with Monroe Co. deputy; man charged with OWI
Tyler Stonier was charged with operating while intoxicated and aggressive driving.
WTHI
Greene County man facing attempted murder, several other charges
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man faces nine charges, including attempted murder. The Greene County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew York. This stems from an incident on the day after Christmas. York and a woman share a child in common. The woman told police York threatened herself...
WISH-TV
Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
cbs4indy.com
Man dies after crash involving deer on I-70 in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Sunday in a crash that involved a deer on I-70 in Morgan County, the sheriff said Tuesday. Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said 40-year-old Bennie N. Murry III was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A preliminary investigation...
985theriver.com
Police dogs track down 3 after pursuit in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three individuals were apprehended following a police pursuit in Terre Haute Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Sergeant Dale Blunk, the pursuit began around noon on Canal Road near the I-70 overpass when a THPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. That vehicle instead fled into the east side of the city.
wbiw.com
No.7 BNL, in its finest hour, answers the call with 52-39 victory over Jennings County
BEDFORD – Upon this battle depended the Hoosier Hills Conference championship. Upon it depended Bedford North Lawrence’s way of life, the long continuity of its expected institutions and the basketball empire. The whole fury and might of the enemy was turned upon them. Winston Churchill would have appreciated this victory. It was their finest hour.
wbiw.com
Stars, Staggs throw a party during 60-53 road win over Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE – They threw a big ol’ Staggs party, boys basketball style, at Martinsville Tuesday night when Bedford North Lawrence boogied into town for the first contest of 2023. Nobody on either roster has any pending nuptials in the near future. Hopefully, at the moment all they’re married...
Body-cam footage shows Idaho murder suspect pulled over in Indiana
The Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohlberger was pulled over twice in Hancock County on Dec. 15, 2022 in a white, Hyundai Elantra.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Police investigating a stabbing incident on South College Avenue
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police officers are investigating an incident of a man who was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. Officers were alerted to the stabbing at 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of South College Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old...
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
New details on Farmersburg murder case 42 years later
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In an effort to find more answers, investigators have released new details of the 1981 Sarah “Jeanette” Benson murder case. According to an email from Sullivan County Sheriff, Jason Bobbitt, Benson, 51, of Farmersburg had returned from a shopping trip in Terre Haute on Jan 2, 1981, to find an intruder […]
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 4, 2023
8:07 a.m. Chantay Gregory, 22, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 12:46 a.m. Medical emergency at Shawnee Drive and Shawnee Lane. 3:19 a.m. Traffic stop at US 50 East and East Lake Drive. 4:42 a.m. Medical emergency at Garden Villa. 7:13 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary.
WTHI
"I developed a passion" Vermillion County swears in its first female merit deputy
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County sheriff's office has made history. It swore in its first female merit deputy on Tuesday. Jessie Moore was welcomed as the first female merit deputy in Vermillion County's history by sheriff Mike Holtkamp and several other deputies on Tuesday. Her journey to...
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
Comments / 13