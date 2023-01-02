Read full article on original website
Grant man arrested in connection with Owens Cross Roads Burglary
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) said they arrested a Grant man Friday in connection with a burglary of a home Thursday night.
WAFF
ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
WHSV
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Family members at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green say deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office had the wrong home and shot the wrong person. The family of the man confirmed he has died from his injuries. A statement from...
WAFF
Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway. HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call...
wdhn.com
Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in...
Family claims Alabama deputies fatally shot the wrong man
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified a man shot to death this morning by Madison County deputies. According to ALEA, Ray Dean King, 50, died after he was shot in an incident at 201 Dixon Drive in Hazel Green. No one else was injured in the incident. King’s handgun...
Lawrence County deputies looking for caller after false alarm shooting call
The Lawrence County Sherriff's Office said it is investigating after deputies responded to a shooting call and failed to find anyone had been injured.
WAFF
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how they’re working to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the family, the man has died from his injuries. ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden. Updated: 6...
WAFF
Family disputes claims made in deputy-involved shooting
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green family is enraged and demanding answers after Madison County Deputies shot and killed their loved one. A statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified Ray King, age 50, as the man who was shot and killed by a deputy Thursday night.
SWAT, Deputies carry out narcotics search warrant in Meridianville
News 19 crews on the scene said several people could be seen in handcuffs, adding that neighbors mentioned the windows of the house were broken.
WAFF
ALEA Troopers investigating officer involved shooting in Hazel Green
House fails to select a new speaker on day three, Congressman-elect Strong ready to get to work. House fails to select a new speaker on day three, Congressman-elect Strong ready to get to work. Updated: 13 hours ago. Investigator uncovers more details in the of Andrew Gilliam. ADOC investigating after...
One arrested in Decatur amid narcotics investigation
A 42-year-old Decatur man was arrested after authorities said he was found to be in possession of an unspecified amount of drugs.
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green neighborhood stunned by altercation with deputies that left a man dead
A Hazel Green family and neighborhood is stunned beyond words after a late-night altercation Thursday involving sheriff's deputies left 50-year-old Ray King dead. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. due to a call of a domestic disturbance.
Huntsville construction accident victim identified
Authorities have identified a man who died at a Huntsville construction site Thursday. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said Toribio Perez, 59, was pronounced dead at 1325 Old Monrovia Road after he fell several feet. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. White said investigators believe Perez suffered...
Madison man arrested for drug charges in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a Madison man in connection with drug trafficking charges.
Cause of Huntsville condo fire under investigation
A Friday morning condo fire has left three people without a roof over their heads, according to officials.
Family of man killed in deputy-involved shooting says authorities responded to wrong house
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.
WAAY-TV
Colleagues of Andrew Gilliam remember Huntsville murder victim killed in bed by stray bullet
Colleagues of 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam reflect on the impact and legacy he left behind. Gilliam was murdered early Wednesday morning at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments in Huntsville. He was hit by crossfire from a gunman who remains on the loose today. As anyone could imagine, this is a very difficult...
Deadly Triana shooting ruled ‘self-defense’
The Madison County District Attorney has declined to prosecute the person accused in a fatal Triana shooting, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: Deputies serving drug-related search warrant at Madison County home
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is responding to a residence off Sanderson Road. Search warrants involving narcotics are being served, according to the sheriff's office. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
