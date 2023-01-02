ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway. HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Family disputes claims made in deputy-involved shooting

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green family is enraged and demanding answers after Madison County Deputies shot and killed their loved one. A statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified Ray King, age 50, as the man who was shot and killed by a deputy Thursday night.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAFF

ALEA Troopers investigating officer involved shooting in Hazel Green

House fails to select a new speaker on day three, Congressman-elect Strong ready to get to work. House fails to select a new speaker on day three, Congressman-elect Strong ready to get to work. Updated: 13 hours ago. Investigator uncovers more details in the of Andrew Gilliam. ADOC investigating after...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
AL.com

Huntsville construction accident victim identified

Authorities have identified a man who died at a Huntsville construction site Thursday. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said Toribio Perez, 59, was pronounced dead at 1325 Old Monrovia Road after he fell several feet. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. White said investigators believe Perez suffered...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

