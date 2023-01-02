ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!

Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
Workers who sat out the Great Resignation got the biggest raises in 25 years. Those who left still got more.

Despite the well-documented upsides of leaving a role within a few years, there’s something to be said for staying put. As far as workplace trends go, The Great Resignation has arguably been the most popular. (Sorry, quiet quitting.) In 2021, about 47 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs. I was one of them! You might have been too. And despite a looming recession and layoffs upon layoffs, the trend is becoming less of a fad and more a staunch fact of modern business.
Wyre Reportedly Latest Victim of Crypto Winter

Wyre is reportedly shutting down, the latest causality of an ongoing crypto downturn. “We’ll continue to do everything we can, but I want everyone to brace themselves for the fact that we will need to unwind the business over the next couple of weeks,” CEO Ioannis Giannaros said in an email to employees, according to a report Tuesday (Jan. 3) by Axios.
Amazon says it will cut over 18,000 jobs, more than initially planned

Amazon said Wednesday it will cut over 18,000 jobs, a bigger number than the e-retailer initially said it would be eliminating last year. The Wall Street Journal reported on the cuts earlier, which Amazon said pre-empted its planned announcement. “We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can...
Dentist salary in the most expensive states to live in

Hawaii is the most expensive state to live in, according to data website World Population Review, and the average annual salary for dentists there is $177,820, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. World Population Review created a cost-of-living index using 100 as the baseline for the average cost of...
