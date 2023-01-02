Despite the well-documented upsides of leaving a role within a few years, there’s something to be said for staying put. As far as workplace trends go, The Great Resignation has arguably been the most popular. (Sorry, quiet quitting.) In 2021, about 47 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs. I was one of them! You might have been too. And despite a looming recession and layoffs upon layoffs, the trend is becoming less of a fad and more a staunch fact of modern business.

