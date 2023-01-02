Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter has reportedly stopped paying rent on its offices and is considering not paying severance packages to laid-off workers
Twitter has reportedly taken increasingly extreme measures to cut costs under Elon Musk's leadership as the company gears up for potential lawsuits.
Washington Examiner
Twitter sued for not paying rent at San Francisco HQ as workers complain of no toilet paper and body odor
Twitter is facing a lawsuit after reportedly failing to pay its rent for the company's San Francisco headquarters. The social media giant owes its landlord $136,260 in unpaid rent, the suit filed Thursday by Columbia Property Trust reads. Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has been the site of rampant cost-cutting following...
One of Twitter's landlords has sued the company, saying it owes $136,000 in unpaid rent for an office in San Francisco
The lawsuit, filed Thursday, relates to Twitter's office on the 30th floor of the Hartford Building, near Chinatown.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
These 27 States Will Increase the Minimum Wage in 2023
These areas don't go by the federal minimum wage.
Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!
Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Texas
By transcribing the previously untranscribed Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census, a state-level glimpse into the historic job market can be seen.
Connecticut raising minimum wage in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
Does universal basic income work? Here's how it changed this SF family's life
It's an idea that's sweeping the country: unconditional cash handed out on a monthly basis to families most in need. ABC7 News followed one family from one basic income pilot for an entire year, here's what we saw.
Tech industry layoffs unfolding at faster rate than at any time during COVID-19 pandemic: report
Tech companies across industries saw more than 150,000 layoffs in 2022 -- up from the 80,000 layoffs from March to December of 2020 as larger Meta and Amazon slash their workforce.
The rise of 'Zoomtowns' is going to make home prices and rents cheaper for everyone
Highly-paid remote workers drove up house prices during the pandemic. But they're flocking to cities where it's easier to build cheaper homes.
Workers who sat out the Great Resignation got the biggest raises in 25 years. Those who left still got more.
Despite the well-documented upsides of leaving a role within a few years, there’s something to be said for staying put. As far as workplace trends go, The Great Resignation has arguably been the most popular. (Sorry, quiet quitting.) In 2021, about 47 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs. I was one of them! You might have been too. And despite a looming recession and layoffs upon layoffs, the trend is becoming less of a fad and more a staunch fact of modern business.
Amazon Layoffs Climb To 18,000 Employees As Tech Giant Moves To Cut Costs
“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so," CEO Andy Jassy told employees.
Wyre Reportedly Latest Victim of Crypto Winter
Wyre is reportedly shutting down, the latest causality of an ongoing crypto downturn. “We’ll continue to do everything we can, but I want everyone to brace themselves for the fact that we will need to unwind the business over the next couple of weeks,” CEO Ioannis Giannaros said in an email to employees, according to a report Tuesday (Jan. 3) by Axios.
Amazon says it will cut over 18,000 jobs, more than initially planned
Amazon said Wednesday it will cut over 18,000 jobs, a bigger number than the e-retailer initially said it would be eliminating last year. The Wall Street Journal reported on the cuts earlier, which Amazon said pre-empted its planned announcement. “We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can...
TechSpot
Cities stand to lose billions in taxes thanks to work-from-home, analysts sound alarm
Big quotes: As telecommuting become the "new norm" for American workers, municipal governments and economic analysts are hitting the panic button. "Remote work is poised to devastate America's cities." — New York Magazine. "The 'office apocalypse' is upon us." — Business Insider. "[We're entering a] work from home...
beckersdental.com
Dentist salary in the most expensive states to live in
Hawaii is the most expensive state to live in, according to data website World Population Review, and the average annual salary for dentists there is $177,820, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. World Population Review created a cost-of-living index using 100 as the baseline for the average cost of...
Comments / 0