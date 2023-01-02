ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

foxnebraska.com

Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
NEBRASKA STATE
waynedailynews.com

OMAHA NWS WEATHER UPDATE

OMAHA, NE – The National Weather Service office in Omaha has posted an update regarding impending weather in northeast Nebraska. Snow, sleet and even hail continue to influence and travel in Wayne and the surrounding area. A snow emergency remains in effect in the City of Wayne which prohibits parking on Wayne streets pending snow removal.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Latest Update from 3 News Now | January 2 | 5 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday afternoon, January 2, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Papillion Police conduct 117 “Drive Sober” traffic stops over holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holidays weren’t so happy for several drivers in Papillion who chose not to drive sober and got pulled over. Officers just wrapped up a two-week special enforcement focused on impaired drivers. Between Dec. 16 and Jan. 1, Papillion Police made over 100 traffic stops during that time and arrested 13 for DUI.
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Plattsmouth man burned; home a total loss

What's old can be new again this New Year -- if you donate it. A scam making the rounds on Facebook is draining wallets -- and reputations. Jan. 3 COVID update: Rolling average lowest in 1.5 months. Updated: 6 hours ago. Douglas County Health says we're beginning to see better...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
KETV.com

Bellevue West boys, girls sweep Metro Holiday Tournament titles

OMAHA, Neb. — It was a clean sweep in the Metro Holiday Tournament for Bellevue West. Their boys team took care of Creighton Prep 66-44 to win their first Metro title in four years. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
BELLEVUE, NE
Western Iowa Today

Truck crashes into a porch in Glenwood

(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was transported to the hospital after his vehicle struck a porch Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 312 4th Street. Officers arrived and found a white 2018 Chevrolet Colorado struck the porch. 65-year-old Lyle Osler was transported by Glenwood Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Osler had stated that he did not feel well and the last thing he remembers was passing Kwik Shop and believes he passed out due to medical issues.
GLENWOOD, IA
KETV.com

House fire on New Year's Day kills Minden, Iowa man

A house fire on New Year's Day has killed one person, according to Iowa authorities. It happened on Park Street in Minden. "The page went out about 4:30,” said Josh Dau. Josh Dau is a volunteer firefighter in Minden, Iowa. Overnight New Years Eve, his pager went off with...
MINDEN, IA

