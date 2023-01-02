ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdrb.com

LMPD: woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis says officers were called out to the 600 block of S. 42nd Street in response to the call of a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. While officers from the Second...
wdrb.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the Highlands early Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to a news release. That's near Baxter Avenue. When officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived at that location they found a man with gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com

Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
wvih.com

Louisville Man Allegedly Took Car At Gunpoint

A suspect is in custody after a meeting to test drive a car ended with the car being taken at gunpoint. Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5 and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery. Talbert’s arrest report says that on...
wdrb.com

8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
wdrb.com

Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville

The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
WLKY.com

Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
wdrb.com

Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
WLKY.com

Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
