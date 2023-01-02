Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
LMPD: woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say male taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male went to the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 7 p.m. That's near West Broadway.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis says officers were called out to the 600 block of S. 42nd Street in response to the call of a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. While officers from the Second...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the Highlands early Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to a news release. That's near Baxter Avenue. When officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived at that location they found a man with gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com
Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
wvih.com
Louisville Man Allegedly Took Car At Gunpoint
A suspect is in custody after a meeting to test drive a car ended with the car being taken at gunpoint. Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5 and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery. Talbert’s arrest report says that on...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man in Santa hat broke out several car windows in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one bad Santa went around Louisville busting car windows with a shovel. According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Luther Sullivan was wearing a Santa hat while busting out windows in Okolona. It happened early in the morning on Jan. 2 near Glenna Way and...
wdrb.com
8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
wdrb.com
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
wdrb.com
22-year-old Magnolia woman dies after vehicle collision with Hart County school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle into a Hart County School bus on Friday. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. Police say the initial investigations shows that Robin Rutledge of Magnolia...
wdrb.com
Louisville to hold 'Night of Remembrance' to memorialize 2022 victims of gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville will hold a special ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m., to remember the lives lost to gun violence last year. The event will take place at Bates Memorial Baptist Church at 620 Lampton Street. The Louisville Metro Police Department investigated...
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Seneca High School, JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on a student at Seneca High School on Friday morning. According to a letter sent to families, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack and reported it to authorities. Principal Michael Guy...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville
The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
wdrb.com
Early release denied for Kentucky woman convicted in Floyd County DUI crash that killed 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman convicted of killing three people while driving under the influence in the wrong direction on I-265 in 2021 must serve out the entirety of her original12-year-prison term, but she will have to spend less time on probation than originally sentenced. Taylor Barefoot was...
Wave 3
Man wanted on warrant taken into custody following police chase in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man was taken into custody after evading police for multiple hours during a warrant arrest, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and additional law enforcement agencies attempted to arrest 32-year-old Henry...
YAHOO!
Louisville police charge 2 suspects in connection with assault outside O'Shea's Irish Pub
Update: Louisville Metro Police charged Matthew Paul Thompson, 35, in August 2020 with complicity to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault causing minor injury. Thompson, of Louisville, has a pretrial conference scheduled for later in January 2023 and a trial currently set to begin in March 2023. Dewitt Laron Thomas, 37,...
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
wdrb.com
Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
