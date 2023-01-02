Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis
Crews battled a two-alarm fire Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church.
KSDK
St. Louis County native tries to break world record
Jenny Decker wants to be the first person with a rare neurological disorder to solo sail around the world. She describes her journey so far.
KSDK
Thousands come to St. Louis for Catholic Summit
The last two years, this event was virtual due to the pandemic. But this year it's back in person and I'm told attendance has been higher than ever.
KSDK
St. Louis native becomes victim to thieves upon moving back home
Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul. This happened as soon as they arrived in the city.
Single mother's personal belongings stolen out of U-Haul right after moving back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family that just moved back to the St. Louis area needs the community's help. Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul, which was in Sappington overnight on Dec. 18 into the 19. The family had just moved back to St. Louis.
KMOV
Animal rescue asks for help after taking in 27 mistreated dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After rescuing 27 dogs from Franklin County, No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is asking for help. According to No Time To Spare, they operate 100% on donations and with a large influx of animals due to cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies and fosters.
KMOV
Make-A-Wish family returns to the Metro after Southwest flight delays caused problems getting to Disney
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - During the mess of Southwest flight cancelations, News 4 shared the story of a family delayed from going on their daughter’s Make-A-Wish trip. The Bolducs finally made it to Disney last week and are back home in St. Peters. After their daughter Zephany was diagnosed...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old East St. Louis man was shot and killed Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said. Officers responded to the 7400 block of State Street in East St. Louis around 9:45 a.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead from his wounds.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Sugarfire to open new Arnold restaurant next week
One of the top barbeque restaurants in the St. Louis region will soon open doors in Jefferson County.
KMOV
Vacant North City church a total loss after fire
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A heavy fire broke out at a vacant church in St. Louis Saturday morning, the fire department told News 4. The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started around 11 a.m. The building, located near Rosalie Street and Red Bud Avenue, lacked structural stability and is a total loss after the fire.
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
It's Girl Scout Cookie season! Here's how to purchase them in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins Saturday, Jan. 7 for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. Year after year, local Scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales. The money raised allows local troops to participate in summer camps, traveling and community service projects.
St. Louis Co. officer, killed in murder-suicide, laid to rest
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.
St. Louis Standards: Seedz Serves Healthy Food and Love
The Demun mainstay has delighted with approchable vegan cuisine for a decade
VIDEO: St. Louis Visitor Has Meltdown on TikTok Over Gunshots
She got locked out of her Airbnb and had to face the streets
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental in Illinois offers sedation dentistry to remove all fear
Troy Family Dental makes sure everyone can get the care they need. If dental visits just scare you from going, no worries. There is sedation dentistry available at Troy Family Dental. Let them walk you through how it works and how it’s an effective solution to the fear of dentistry.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
laduenews.com
Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident
The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
