Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Animal rescue asks for help after taking in 27 mistreated dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After rescuing 27 dogs from Franklin County, No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is asking for help. According to No Time To Spare, they operate 100% on donations and with a large influx of animals due to cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies and fosters.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old East St. Louis man was shot and killed Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said. Officers responded to the 7400 block of State Street in East St. Louis around 9:45 a.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead from his wounds.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Vacant North City church a total loss after fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A heavy fire broke out at a vacant church in St. Louis Saturday morning, the fire department told News 4. The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started around 11 a.m. The building, located near Rosalie Street and Red Bud Avenue, lacked structural stability and is a total loss after the fire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident

The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

