They did it! Local family visits every Stewart’s Shops in 2022

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – In 2022, the Freemann family set out to visit every location of Stewart’s Shops. They completed their goal over the weekend visiting 358 locations.

The family said it was only fitting that they made their last and final stop on New Years Eve at the location of the original Stewart’s Shops on Church Ave. in Ballston Spa . When NEWS10 caught up with the family this past February then had about 30 locations under their belt.

Kristin, August and Kody Freemann spent the year enjoying new snacks at each location, taking selfies and enjoying quality time. The family says they loved discovering hidden gems in the state of New York.

So do they have planned for this year?

“We’re just going to take a break, take it easy,” said August, Kody’s dad.

