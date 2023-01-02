PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — There is no setting like the Rose Bowl Stadium, at least that’s how ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit feels about the iconic Pasadena venue. “I don’t know if you can find a better setting for for a football game,” Herbstreit said. “I don’t know if there’s a better setting in all sports, really, than than Pasadena.”

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO