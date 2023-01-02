Read full article on original website
Penn State celebrates second-ever Rose Bowl win
PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — It was on the Rose Bowl Stadium field that Ki-Jana Carter made his name known in that 1995 Rose Bowl. Monday, it was Central Pennsylvania native Nick Singleton. The freshman running back broke out to an 87 yard touchdown that sealed a 35-21 win over...
WATCH: Penn State players warm up inside Rose Bowl Stadium
PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — Penn State took the field in the program’s fifth ever Rose Bowl Game appearance on Monday, January 2, 2023. The Nittany Lions face Utah in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California. Penn State is 1-3 in it’s previous four Rose Bowl...
Kirk Herbstreit calls Rose Bowl greatest venue in country
PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — There is no setting like the Rose Bowl Stadium, at least that’s how ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit feels about the iconic Pasadena venue. “I don’t know if you can find a better setting for for a football game,” Herbstreit said. “I don’t know if there’s a better setting in all sports, really, than than Pasadena.”
Sean Clifford named Rose Bowl Offensive MVP to cap off Penn State career
PASADENA, Ca. (WHTM) – Sean Clifford capped off a historic Penn State career by taking home the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP with a 35-21 win over Utah. “Couldn’t be more thankful for this team and thankful for Penn State,” said Clifford. Clifford threw for two touchdowns against...
Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner”...
