Read full article on original website
Related
New California 2023 Retail Law eliminates the 'Pink Tax'
CALIFORNIA, USA — A retail law known as the “Pink Tax” law brings to light gender-based pricing for goods in California, which the author of the bill argues will support women’s economic health and hold companies accountable by eliminating the "Pink Tax" in California once and for all."
The next phase of California housing reforms? Climate-safe homeownership
With one-quarter of Californians living in areas considered high-risk for wildfire, state leaders need to emphasize policies that generate more middle-income housing inside cities and create pathways to homeownership.
California workers are getting new protections in 2023 despite companies' opposition
A wide range of Californians, from white-collar professionals to blue-collar agricultural laborers, fast-food servers, and construction workers, are expected to benefit in 2023 from new, far-reaching legislation that aims to improve working conditions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
As California pursues aggressive climate goals, what happens to its oil and gas workers?
As California transitions away from fossil fuels in the years ahead to pursue aggressive climate goals, an increasing number of oil and gas workers across the state will be forced to put their skills to use elsewhere. But just how many workers will be affected and how difficult will it...
California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations.
NBC San Diego
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Several California Cities
There's a high cost of living in California, and the latest data from 2021 reveals what it takes to be considered "middle class" in several California cities. According to Pew Research Center data, the American middle class has been shrinking the past five decades. More Americans have entered either the...
Lassen County News
Enforcement of a new privacy law without final rules now in effect
The new year kicked off enforcement of a new law protecting the privacy of Californians, but what that law will finally be remains to be decided, prompting the state director of California’s largest small-business association to wonder how firmly set the compliance thresholds are that supposedly hold Main Street enterprises out of harm’s way.
Medi-Cal will keep more insurance plans after pushback
CALIFORNIA, USA — In a significant course change, the California Department of Health Care Services announced that it has negotiated with five commercial health plans to provide Medi-Cal services in 2024, scratching a two-year-long bidding process for the coveted state contracts. This upends the state’s previous plans of awarding...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Truckers Concerned With California Truck Law That Bans All Trucks, Buses Made Before 2010
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Beginning with the new year, large trucks and buses made before 2010 are banned from California’s roads, which would include any Wyoming trucks entering the Golden State. “Do I think that zero emissions vehicles are the future? Yeah, I do....
kymkemp.com
California Venues Grant Program Has Expanded Eligibility
Lendistry announced …that it will administer a new round of grants focused on supporting independent live venues in California that gain most of their revenue through ticket sales and event promotion. The California Venues Grant Program, which Lendistry administered in October and November of 2021, is returning for a new round, this time with expanded eligibility to support more venues that were affected by the pandemic. “Round 2” of the program launched on Dec. 19, 2022.
California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
Proposition 13, an iconic tax limitation measure passed by California voters 44 years ago, is still generating legal and political skirmishes.
coloradoboulevard.net
California Public Utilities Commission Disincentivizes Rooftop Solar
The action of the CPUC jeopardized California’s 2030 climate goal. Recognizing that reducing our reliance on fossil fuels is an essential component of climate action, in 2019 California increased its renewable energy goal to 60% by 2030. Early last year, EIX, Southern California Edison (SCE)’s corporate parent, announced that California will not meet the 2030 climate goal.
SFGate
Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Announces $5 Billion Settlement Agreement with CVS to Address Opioid Crisis
January 3, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced California has signed onto a $5 billion multistate settlement agreement with CVS to resolve allegations that. the company helped fuel the opioid crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its pharmacies. The...
proclaimerscv.com
Middle-Class Tax Refund California Relief Checks To Be Issued This January
The Middle-Class Refund debit card’s “vast majority” will be filed this January 14, 2023, based on the Franchise Tax Board’s data says KCRA. Haven’t received your California Inflation Relief Check yet? Check for the Date of Release!. The FTB has reported that it expected almost...
californiaglobe.com
Psychic Predictions and New Year’s Resolutions!
It has been my tradition to offer my very own psychic predictions for the new year. This year, my predictions are all too easy. That is, life in California will continue to be a dystopian reality unless your New Year’s resolution includes speaking out against some giant whoppers in our society! That is, the cause for truth, justice and the American way has been taking a beating as of late by race, climate, and social justice hustlers.
californiaglobe.com
California Recalls, Recall Signature Gathering Continues Into 2023
In the last five years, California has seen such a flurry of recall activity that no other state even comes close. In 2018, State Senator Josh Newman was recalled over his vote in Sacramento over the gas tax, while Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky was recalled over his decision in the Brock Turner rape case. For the latter, the recall was so bad that Persky was fired as a high schools tennis coach after only a brief time on the job as a result.
newsfromthestates.com
Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As parched California receives much needed rain and snow this winter, some local water officials are calling on state leaders to invest in new infrastructure projects that will store freshwater for inevitable dry times to come. The worst megadrought in 1,200 years is devastating the...
Report: California law enforcement searched Black people at twice the rate of those thought to be white
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to search and use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, as compared to people believed to be white, according to a state report released Tuesday.The annual report by California's Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board gathered data on vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 58 law enforcement agencies in 2021. The data includes what officers perceived to be the race, ethnicity, gender and disability status of people they stop so that the state can better identify and...
KSBW.com
More U-Haul trucks left California than any other state in 2022
Calif. — The Californiaexodus continued in 2022, at least according to new data recently released from U-Haul. The moving truck rental company’s annual growth index shows that more moving trucks departed from California than any other state for the third consecutive year. California has had one of the greatest net losses of U-Haul trucks since 2016, always landing in one of the lowest-growth spots.
Comments / 0