News Channel 25
Warm Wednesday on the Way
CENTRAL TEXAS — LIVE WEATHER UPDATE:. Get ready for another warm one today, despite the cool start. Winds will be out of the west, blowing down the terrain of Central Texas. That will push temperatures into the low 70s this afternoon. It will also bring high levels of Mountain cedar pollen. Be ready for more sneezing, and have your allergy meds nearby.
Governor Abbott has Alerted Texas Agencies to Prepare for Bad Winter Weather
Governor Abbott at a weather response in February 2021Photo byTwitter. The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather and flash flooding. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is used to weather emergencies in Texas as well as other locations.
News Channel 25
Mild through Friday in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley
25 WEATHER — It appears all of the significant cold air will be locked up for the foreseeable future. That will lead us with mild conditions around here with highs in the 60s and 70s. It will be a bit cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 60s with...
Severe storms possible for East Texas counties through the evening
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A strong cap in place this morning has kept any storms from becoming severe in North Texas so far. The cap has been weakening through the afternoon hours and storms are developing in our eastern counties. There is still the potential for a few of them to become severe with damaging winds, hail, or even a tornado. One of our forecast models continues to develop a few strong to severe storms through the evening hours in our eastern counties. Another line of showers and a few storms are possible around 9 p.m. to 11pm as the cold front swings...
Cedar fever relief tips, according to Central Texans
Cedar is a winter allergy and the season typically peaks in January. Over the last week or so, cedar pollen counts have been "very high," according to our Pollen Sense technology.
News Channel 25
Nice weather continues here in January
ENTER DATELINE — We are in a nice stretch of weather this week! It will be a cool night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies. Wednesday should be another nice day with dry west winds and highs around 70°. Thursday should...
KLTV
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Storm Prediction Center has maintained their Enhanced, or Level 3 out of 5, Risk for severe weather across most of East Texas today. With this Enhanced Risk comes a medium tornado and wind threat, and a low-to-medium hail (up to golf ball size) and flooding threat.
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
towntalkradio.com
Texas Drought Outlook for 2023
2022 was one of the driest years on record for Terry County. According to the South Plains Underground Water District, Terry County’s underground water level decreased by nearly a quarter of an inch. This is significant. The County finished the year at just under 11 inches on the average. The County average rainfall is 17.79. It doesn’t take a math whiz to see the variation here.
AOL Corp
Severe weather update: Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail could hit North Texas by 1 p.m.
Dallas-Fort Worth woke up to a muggy morning even as cold air from winter storms moving across the central Plains and Upper MidWest is being pushed south by the jetstream. Thunderstorms will hit North Texas by 1 p.m. Monday, according to an AccuWeather report. “A dip in the jet stream...
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
News Channel 25
Cedar fever in the Brazos Valley: What it is and how it affects you
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Around the winter months, some of us start to sniffle and sneeze and have itchy eyes. We may think it’s a common cold due to spring allergies, but you could be experiencing symptoms of cedar fever. Michael Merritt — program leader, Urban and Community...
New January forecast: Improving odds for rain
On the last day of 2022 the Climate Prediction Center updated their forecast for January and it brings some good news.
News Channel 25
California atmospheric river storm to bring flooding rain, debris flows, high winds, feet of snow
(THE WEATHER CHANNEL) — California is facing another threat of flooding rain, debris flows, high winds and feet of Sierra snow as a new, powerful storm tapping an atmospheric river approaches the state. The storm is rapidly intensifying into what meteorologists call a bomb cyclone over the northern Pacific...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
fishgame.com
Are Woody Thickets Hurting Aquifer?
He expansion of woody plants across Texas’ Post Oak Savannah is significantly reducing water recharge in the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer, according to a published article by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists. “Thicketized oak woodlands reduce groundwater recharge,” which appeared in Science of the Total Environment, a journal of natural science,...
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Blast Makes Frozen Mexican Bats Fall From the Sky in Texas
Texas residents are seeing frozen Mexican bats falling from the sky as they attempt to fly during the arctic blast. During the vicious winter storm that swept across America last weekend, some animals were more severely affected by the freezing temperatures than others. Iguanas fell from trees in Florida, while bats have fallen from bridges in Texas. Both of these species freeze to the point where they are unable to hold onto objects, causing them to fall to the ground.
