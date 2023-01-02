ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

News Channel 25

Warm Wednesday on the Way

CENTRAL TEXAS — LIVE WEATHER UPDATE:. Get ready for another warm one today, despite the cool start. Winds will be out of the west, blowing down the terrain of Central Texas. That will push temperatures into the low 70s this afternoon. It will also bring high levels of Mountain cedar pollen. Be ready for more sneezing, and have your allergy meds nearby.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Mild through Friday in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — It appears all of the significant cold air will be locked up for the foreseeable future. That will lead us with mild conditions around here with highs in the 60s and 70s. It will be a bit cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 60s with...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Severe storms possible for East Texas counties through the evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A strong cap in place this morning has kept any storms from becoming severe in North Texas so far. The cap has been weakening through the afternoon hours and storms are developing in our eastern counties. There is still the potential for a few of them to become severe with damaging winds, hail, or even a tornado.  One of our forecast models continues to develop a few strong to severe storms through the evening hours in our eastern counties. Another line of showers and a few storms are possible around 9 p.m. to 11pm as the cold front swings...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Nice weather continues here in January

ENTER DATELINE — We are in a nice stretch of weather this week! It will be a cool night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies. Wednesday should be another nice day with dry west winds and highs around 70°. Thursday should...
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Storm Prediction Center has maintained their Enhanced, or Level 3 out of 5, Risk for severe weather across most of East Texas today. With this Enhanced Risk comes a medium tornado and wind threat, and a low-to-medium hail (up to golf ball size) and flooding threat.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
towntalkradio.com

Texas Drought Outlook for 2023

2022 was one of the driest years on record for Terry County. According to the South Plains Underground Water District, Terry County’s underground water level decreased by nearly a quarter of an inch. This is significant. The County finished the year at just under 11 inches on the average. The County average rainfall is 17.79. It doesn’t take a math whiz to see the variation here.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
Q92

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
BEAUMONT, TX
News Channel 25

Cedar fever in the Brazos Valley: What it is and how it affects you

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Around the winter months, some of us start to sniffle and sneeze and have itchy eyes. We may think it’s a common cold due to spring allergies, but you could be experiencing symptoms of cedar fever. Michael Merritt — program leader, Urban and Community...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record

The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
TEXAS STATE
fishgame.com

Are Woody Thickets Hurting Aquifer?

He expansion of woody plants across Texas’ Post Oak Savannah is significantly reducing water recharge in the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer, according to a published article by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists. “Thicketized oak woodlands reduce groundwater recharge,” which appeared in Science of the Total Environment, a journal of natural science,...
TEXAS STATE
US105

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Arctic Blast Makes Frozen Mexican Bats Fall From the Sky in Texas

Texas residents are seeing frozen Mexican bats falling from the sky as they attempt to fly during the arctic blast. During the vicious winter storm that swept across America last weekend, some animals were more severely affected by the freezing temperatures than others. Iguanas fell from trees in Florida, while bats have fallen from bridges in Texas. Both of these species freeze to the point where they are unable to hold onto objects, causing them to fall to the ground.
HOUSTON, TX

