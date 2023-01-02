Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett’s son apologizes for fake claim that Michael B. Jordan was dead
The 16-year-old son of Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett has apologized after experiencing furious backlash for pranking his mother by saying Michael B. Jordan was dead. It appears that the Black Panther star and her actor husband, Courtney B. Vance, who starred in the 1995 film about the Black Panther Party, titled Panther, got teen Slater Vance together with a quickness. Reportedly, Bassett was horrified and panicked when she believed Jordan had died, only to quickly learn that her son engineered the foul prank.
Angela Bassett and the Oscars: When overdue is an understatement
Angela Bassett might receive her first Oscar nomination in 29 years for her supporting role as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Laura Dern Says Her Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Influenced Her ‘Marriage Story’ Performance
Laura Dern was married to musician Ben Harper for many years. She revealed how that translated to her film 'Marriage Story.'
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
John David Washington reveals best piece of acting advice he received from father Denzel Washington
John David Washington has revealed the best piece of acting advice he has received from his father Denzel Washington.The Tenet star and former professional American football player is the son of Oscar-winner Denzel and musician Pauletta Washington.Washington, 38, has starred in films including Spike Lee’s 2018 film BlacKkKlansman, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination, and Christopher Nolan’s 2020 action-thriller Tenet.He also appeared in HBO’s comedy series Ballers, and acted opposite Zendaya in Sam Levinson’s Netflix film Malcolm & Marie (2021).Washington appeared on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (6 December) to speak about...
Shania Twain Replaces Brad Pitt’s Name With Hollywood A-Lister in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs
The People’s Choice Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC, with Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly among a number of nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series. However, another beloved actor got a major shoutout during the PCAs thanks to iconic country music songstress Shania Twain. During her highly-anticipated set,...
Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”
When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
Tom Cruise Reportedly Completely Ignoring Will Smith After Oscars Slap
It was a sequence that took just seconds to unfold, but it seems Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars is still having a ripple effect in the industry. An alleged insider says that Tom Cruise is refusing all forms of contact with Smith after the incident. This comes...
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
One Producer Sues Others Over Unpaid Commissions On Trio Of Films Starring Chris Pine, Anna Kendrick & Kate Beckinsale
A producer and aspiring actor, as well as a production company with which he is a principal, are suing a second producer and his firm in a dispute over alleged unpaid commissions and other promises concerning financing of three films with the likes of Chris Pine, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Anna Kendrick and Kate Beckinsale. Matthew Dwyer and Rescue Dog Productions LLC brought the lawsuit against producer Jeff Elliott as well as Chad Moore, Elliott’s associate executive with their company, Bricknell and Broadbridge International, alleging fraud and breach of contract. The plaintiffs seek unspecified compensatory damages and restitution in the suit...
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
James Corden admits saying yes to “too many” roles ahead of Late Late Show exit
James Corden, the host of The Late Late Show, has admitted he agreed to too many projects over the last few years. The television personality, who is leaving his role as talk-show host later this year, appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing that he rarely turns down an opportunity for new work.
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy In Prime Video’s Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) has signed on to star alongside Eddie Murphy in Candy Cane Lane — the new holiday comedy that Reginald Hudlin (Sidney) is directing for Prime Video. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But it’s currently in production in Los Angeles, as part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. The project acquired as a spec is based on the childhood holiday experiences of its writer, Kelly Younger. Candy Cane Lane is the first film being made under a three-picture and first-look film deal between Murphy and Amazon Studios. The film will ultimately stream...
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Sharon Osbourne reveals daughter Kelly has welcomed her first child
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne has quietly welcomed a baby, her first, with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Osbourne and the Slipknot DJ are new parents to a baby boy named Sidney, her mom announced during an appearance on Britain’s “The Talk” on Tuesday. “So...
