(Crystal City) There are plans for a whiskey and cigar bar coming to Crystal City. The Glass Brick Cigars and Spirits will be coming to Bailey Road in the coming year. Charlie Roberts with Roberts Pest Control along with another partner will be the owners of the business. Roberts says he has become a fan of both cigars and whiskeys and thinks this will be a great addition to the area.

CRYSTAL CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO