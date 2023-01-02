Read full article on original website
Vincie Ann Biondo — Service 1/13/23 7 P.M.
Vincie Ann Biondo of DeSoto passed away on December 29th, she was 67 years old. A memorial gathering for Vincie Biondo will be Friday evening, January 13th from 5 until the time of the memorial service at 7 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Veronica “Ronni” Whaley – Service 1/6/23
Veronica “Ronni” Whaley of Bismarck died Friday at the age of 54. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Ronni Whaley will be 5 to 8 Thursday and 9 to 1 Friday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
C. Steven Wilcoxen — Service TBA
C. Steven Wilcoxen of Festus passed away on December 31st, he was 69 years old. A memorial service for C. Steven Wilcoxen will be at a later date with arrangements under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Thomas Bolin – Burial 1/5/23
Thomas Bolin of Park Hills died December 22nd at the age of 77. Burial will be Thursday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Marsha Ann Barton – Service – 01/06/23 at 11 a.m.
Marsha Ann Barton died Sunday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Visitation for Marsha Barton is Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and...
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23
William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts — Celebration of Life 1/18/23 7 P.M. until 9 P.M.
Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts of Pevely passed away on December 23rd, he was 27 years old. A celebration of life for Dallas Roberts will be Wednesday evening, January 18th, from 7 until 9 at Grace Life Chapel Youth Center in Pevely. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Kevin Scott – Service 1pm 1/7/23
Kevin Scott of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Kevin Scott will be 4 to 8 Friday and 9 to 1 Saturday at Moore Funeral Home.
Marie Annette Johnson – Service 01/07/23 at noon
Marie Annette Johnson of Georgia died December 31st at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Festus. Visitation for Marie Johnson will be Saturday morning from 10 until the time of the...
James “Jim” H. McRoy Sr. – Service 1/6/23 At 10 A.M.
James “Jim” H. McRoy Sr., of Farmington, died Monday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Friday morning at 10 at the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment is at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation for Jim McRoy Sr. is Thursday evening from 5...
Cozy Scherer – Arrangements Pending.
Cozy Scherer of Perryville died Sunday at the age of 75. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
James Lewis – Service 1/4/23 – 7 PM
James Lewis of Leadwood died Friday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 7 pm at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 pm until the time of service at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Dorothy Blumenberg – Funeral 1/5/23 At 11 A.M.
Dorothy Blumenberg of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 100, eight days before her 101st birthday. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Chutch. Interment will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for Dorothy Blumenberg is Thursday morning at 9 at Chestnut...
First Baby Of The Year Born At Parkland Health Center
(Farmington) The first baby of the year has been born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Chayce Leon Gilliam is the son of Paige and Lance Gilliam. Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Tuesday at 7:11 in the morning. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and...
Deanna Spurgeon – Service 1/5/2023 11 a.m.
Deanna J. Spurgeon of Cuba died Saturday at the age of 84. Her funeral service will be Thursday at 11 o’clock at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba. Burial will be in the Bowen Cemetery in Bland. Visitation is Wednesday starting at 5 o’clock at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba....
Glass Brick Cigars & Spirits coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) There are plans for a whiskey and cigar bar coming to Crystal City. The Glass Brick Cigars and Spirits will be coming to Bailey Road in the coming year. Charlie Roberts with Roberts Pest Control along with another partner will be the owners of the business. Roberts says he has become a fan of both cigars and whiskeys and thinks this will be a great addition to the area.
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
To the St. Louis Community: Thank you!
As we move into 2023, let’s take a moment to admire the profound impact you’ve made on the community. Remember the great work with the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, The Empowerment Network, and Variety The Children’s Charity, just to name a few. Thank you.
Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite
Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite. Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Family and friends of cancer patient gather to celebrate …. A large crowd gathered outside BJC on Wednesday to help a cancer patient celebrate a very special...
Two hospitalized, dog dies after St. Peters house fire
Two people are hospitalized and one dog has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in St. Peters.
