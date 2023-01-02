Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Burnett’s flavorings enjoyed nationwide success and funded prominent Southborough institutions
SOUTHBOROUGH – Travelers often enhance their experience by learning the history of a place. They might read stories of the earliest inhabitants, study the art or architecture, or become familiar with the food. A destination is frequently associated with a particular flavor: cumin in Morocco, rosemary in the Mediterranean...
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
communityadvocate.com
Antoinette Metzger, 86, of Westborough
– Antoinette “Annette” Metzger, 86, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare in Worcester. She was the wife of the late William Metzger. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Sessa) Zanca. She was educated...
communityadvocate.com
Edward L. Anderson Jr., 64, formerly of Marlborough
– Edward Lester Anderson, Jr., 64, of Berlin, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, after a period of declining health. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Nancy A. (Stefanik) Anderson. Edward was born...
communityadvocate.com
Robert Dalessio, 89, of Hudson
– Robert “Sonny” Dalessio, 89, of Hudson died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Umass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital. He was son of the late Crenzio and Marguerite (D’Amico) Dalessio and husband of Janet (Sullivan) Dalessio to whom he was married for 47 years. Robert was...
Boland’s Irish pub prepares to open in Worcester’s Canal District
Over the last several months, Stephen Porter and his partners have transformed the Rock Bar’s colorful walls featuring decals of musicians like Jimmy Page into the Irish Pub Boland’s. The bar’s decor is fairly unembellished compared to what it used to be, highlighting the building’s brick walls and...
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain
Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
No Tipping: Just Burgers, Fries, And Livable Wage At New North Shore Eatery
A new restaurant promises to not just take care of their customers, but also their staff, resulting in a different approach to dining that means customers are not expected to tip. The Cormorant is located on Merrimac Street in Newburyport in the building where permanently-closed Mama Dukes ope…
Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse
The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough legion post delivers holiday gift baskets
WESTBOROUGH – The week before Christmas, Westborough American Legion Post 163 initiated a Gift Baskets for Veterans program. This first-year effort by the rejuvenated post selected 15 Westborough veterans to kick off the program, and baskets were delivered by American Legion volunteers. All the receiving veterans were surprised and...
communityadvocate.com
Robert S. Murphy, 91, of Northborough
– Robert S. Murphy, 91, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. He was the loving husband of 63 years to Linda M. (LaBossiere) Murphy until her own passing in November of 2015. Robert was born in Holden, one of nine children to William F. and Adora (Svenson) Murphy. He spent...
Single-family home sells for $1.1 million in Shrewsbury
Matthew Caola and Lindsey Caola bought the property at 4 Heywood Street, Shrewsbury, from Gaurav Rajpal and Ritu Soni on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,050,000 which works out to $372 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,014-square-foot lot. Additional...
Ponderosa Steakhouse will not open in Western Mass., parent company says
An erroneous report circulating online suggested that two new locations of the Ponderosa Steakhouse would open in Chicopee and West Springfield respectively — something the steakhouse’s parent company, FAT Brands, has confirmed is false. In a statement to MassLive, FAT Brands’ Director of Corporate Communications Erin Mandzik said...
communityadvocate.com
Cardello closes her chapter as library director
MARLBOROUGH – Come early in the new year, Margaret Cardello will not be among the stacks at Marlborough Public Library. After 12 years, she will be stepping down as the library’s director. The first thing she’ll do once her retirement begins?. “Throw out my alarm clock,” she...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common
MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
communityadvocate.com
Patricia A. Newsham, 89, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Patricia A. (Mackin) Newsham, ‘Pat’, 89, of Portrush Run, Estero, FL, formerly of Narragansett, RI, Shrewsbury, MA, and South Weymouth, MA, died on December 29, 2022, after a brief illness. In her final days, she was surrounded by her caring and heartbroken children. Pat was the devoted wife of the late John, “Jack,” Newsham for nearly 50 years.
Boston Magazine
Three New England Inns for an Intimate Wedding Experience
These seaside accommodations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine offer luxuries that are easy to fall for. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. THE ROYAL TREATMENT. Castle Hill Inn. Newport, Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
communityadvocate.com
Westborough firefighter fired up for American citizenship
WESTBOROUGH – One of the newest members of the Westborough Fire Department is also one of America’s newest citizens. Emanuel Desouza, who joined the department as a full-time firefighter/EMT in September, took his citizenship oath on Nov. 29 at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. “It was amazing,” he said...
