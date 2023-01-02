Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts — Celebration of Life 1/18/23 7 P.M. until 9 P.M.
Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts of Pevely passed away on December 23rd, he was 27 years old. A celebration of life for Dallas Roberts will be Wednesday evening, January 18th, from 7 until 9 at Grace Life Chapel Youth Center in Pevely. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Marie Annette Johnson – Service 01/07/23 at noon
Marie Annette Johnson of Georgia died December 31st at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Festus. Visitation for Marie Johnson will be Saturday morning from 10 until the time of the...
mymoinfo.com
Thomas Bolin – Burial 1/5/23
Thomas Bolin of Park Hills died December 22nd at the age of 77. Burial will be Thursday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
Marsha Ann Barton – Service – 01/06/23 at 11 a.m.
Marsha Ann Barton died Sunday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Visitation for Marsha Barton is Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and...
mymoinfo.com
C. Steven Wilcoxen — Service TBA
C. Steven Wilcoxen of Festus passed away on December 31st, he was 69 years old. A memorial service for C. Steven Wilcoxen will be at a later date with arrangements under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Vincie Ann Biondo — Service 1/13/23 7 P.M.
Vincie Ann Biondo of DeSoto passed away on December 29th, she was 67 years old. A memorial gathering for Vincie Biondo will be Friday evening, January 13th from 5 until the time of the memorial service at 7 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Judith Diane Arkulari – Service 1/3/2023 NOON
Judith Diane Arkulari of Steelville died last Friday at the age of 62. Her funeral service will be Tuesday at noon at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville with burial at the Fairmount Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. Visitation is Tuesday at 10 o’clock at Hutston Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Timothy Blake Moss – Service 1/7/23 At 11 A.M.
Timothy Blake Moss of Branson died Sunday at the age of 66. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Timothy Blake Moss is Saturday morning at 10 at Cozean Memorial Chapel...
mymoinfo.com
Veronica “Ronni” Whaley – Service 1/6/23
Veronica “Ronni” Whaley of Bismarck died Friday at the age of 54. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Ronni Whaley will be 5 to 8 Thursday and 9 to 1 Friday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
James “Jim” H. McRoy Sr. – Service 1/6/23 At 10 A.M.
James “Jim” H. McRoy Sr., of Farmington, died Monday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Friday morning at 10 at the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment is at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation for Jim McRoy Sr. is Thursday evening from 5...
mymoinfo.com
Kevin Scott – Service 1pm 1/7/23
Kevin Scott of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Kevin Scott will be 4 to 8 Friday and 9 to 1 Saturday at Moore Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Suzanne Alysse Barrios — Private Services
Suzanne Alysse Barrios of Festus passed away on December 24th, she was 30 years old. There will be private family services and a Celebration of Life service at a later date, under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
KRMS Radio
MO Trooper Hurt In Crash Near Sullivan
A Missouri State trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while doing a pedestrian check. It happened in Crawford County four miles west of Sullivan. On the South Otter Road. Saturday evening a little before 6:30, 25-year-old Colby B. Townsend of Rolla was on...
mymoinfo.com
James Lewis – Service 1/4/23 – 7 PM
James Lewis of Leadwood died Friday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 7 pm at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 pm until the time of service at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
mymoinfo.com
Dorothy Blumenberg – Funeral 1/5/23 At 11 A.M.
Dorothy Blumenberg of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 100, eight days before her 101st birthday. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Chutch. Interment will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for Dorothy Blumenberg is Thursday morning at 9 at Chestnut...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri is scheduled to execute today a transgender inmate for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and murder of Beverly Guenther of suburban St. Louis. The prisoner, who now goes by Amber McLaughlin, would be the first known openly transgender inmate executed in the United States if the execution moves forward. The attorney for McLaughlin says no further appeals are planned. Kent Gipson says his client’s fate is in the hands of Governor Mike Parson. The lethal injection procedure could happen during a 24-hour window, beginning at 6 p.m. today, at the state prison in Bonne Terre.
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: The Sulfur Springs Train Wreck of 1922
It seems like almost yesterday that the worst train wreck in Missouri history occurred. The date was August 5, 1922, and the location was on a bridge over Glaize Creek, beside the Mississippi river, between Herculaneum and Kimmswick. At this location a fast moving steel passenger train from Texas, train...
Missouri executes convicted murderer Amber McLaughlin
The Missouri Department of Corrections carried out its execution of Amber McLaughlin early Tuesday evening, making her the first openly transgender inmate to be killed by the state.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Crawford County man seriously injured in fiery crash east of Cuba
An elderly Crawford County man is seriously injured in a fiery crash about twelve miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alexander Lantos, 82, of Cuba, was driving on I-44 Sunday morning, when he was hit from behind by another driver. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road, overturned, and caught fire.
