North Platte, NE

NebraskaTV

First baby of the New Year born at CHI Health Good Samaritan

KEARNEY, NEB. — Three days into the new year, doctors at Good Samaritan Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year. Introducing Stetsyn Theodore Ryan Golter. The baby weighed in right at 9 pounds. Mom and dad are Addyna Matejka and Cauy Golter. They are engaged and live in...
GOTHENBURG, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Panhandle counties in flood advisory due to ice jam

OGALLALA, Neb. -- While the state is getting hit by snow storms and ice storms, there are two counties that are sitting in a flood advisory. The National Weather Service said that Keith and Garden County went into a flood advisory around 7:56 a.m. MT and will be in the advisory until further notice.
GARDEN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

DPPD substations back online after several outages near Cozad

COZAD, Neb. -- Ice and wind caused several people in central Nebraska to lose power, but Dawson Public Power District says the problem should be resolved. At approximately 3:30 p.m. CT, ice and wind caused a transmission line fault in the Cozad area, DPPD officials said. There were also outages in the Farnam area south of Cozad.
COZAD, NE

