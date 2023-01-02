Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
First baby of the New Year born at CHI Health Good Samaritan
KEARNEY, NEB. — Three days into the new year, doctors at Good Samaritan Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year. Introducing Stetsyn Theodore Ryan Golter. The baby weighed in right at 9 pounds. Mom and dad are Addyna Matejka and Cauy Golter. They are engaged and live in...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte gets most new snow in 2 years; up to 18 inches in Sandhills
So that’s what a lot of snow looks like. North Platte residents were digging out Tuesday from the city’s heaviest snowfall in nearly two years, almost all of which fell overnight after Monday’s freezing rain and relative dusting of snow. The North Platte Regional Airport at Lee...
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Panhandle counties in flood advisory due to ice jam
OGALLALA, Neb. -- While the state is getting hit by snow storms and ice storms, there are two counties that are sitting in a flood advisory. The National Weather Service said that Keith and Garden County went into a flood advisory around 7:56 a.m. MT and will be in the advisory until further notice.
News Channel Nebraska
DPPD substations back online after several outages near Cozad
COZAD, Neb. -- Ice and wind caused several people in central Nebraska to lose power, but Dawson Public Power District says the problem should be resolved. At approximately 3:30 p.m. CT, ice and wind caused a transmission line fault in the Cozad area, DPPD officials said. There were also outages in the Farnam area south of Cozad.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police arrest 8 for driving under the influence of alcohol during recent campaign
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Between Dec. 16 and Jan. 1, North Platte Police Officers arrested eight people for driving under the influence of alcohol and one person for driving under the influence of drugs. Police issued a total of 54 citations and approximately 170 warnings. The special enforcement was...
