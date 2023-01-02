One man dead following shooting on Ravensview Drive

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that it is investigating an incident that led to the death of a man.

The sheriff's office said it responded to the scene located on the 500 block of Ravensview Drive on Sunday night in reference to a shooting. When sheriff’s office deputies arrived at the scene, an adult male was discovered with a gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was taken to a hospital and while at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into the incident is underway and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 850-606-3300 or provide anonymous information by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.