ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

One man dead following shooting on Ravensview Drive

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHSyf_0k0tXhVf00

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that it is investigating an incident that led to the death of a man.

The sheriff's office said it responded to the scene located on the 500 block of Ravensview Drive on Sunday night in reference to a shooting. When sheriff’s office deputies arrived at the scene, an adult male was discovered with a gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was taken to a hospital and while at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into the incident is underway and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 850-606-3300 or provide anonymous information by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

16, 18-year-old injured in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of gunshots and injuries in the 1700 block of Williams Street. When police arrived, they were told one victim was already being driven to the hospital and the other victim was in the yard, VPD says.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

VPD: 2 arrested after firing gunshots, fleeing from police

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged after hitting vehicles with gunshots, fleeing from police and trying to hide a gun, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded to reports of gunshots on Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Ann Street.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man dead. It happened Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in Western Leon County, less than 24 hours into the new year. Monday afternoon, local pastors and community members returned to the...
LEON COUNTY, FL
greenepublishing.com

Investigation continues in McNeal shooting

In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
MADISON, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for January 3, 2023

Alexandra Shaffer: Felony driving under the influence, resisting with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia: $22,500 bond, no alcohol, no driving. Rachel Dean: Felony criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed trespass, possession of controlled substance...
WCTV

Trulieve employee injured in ‘small fire’ at Higdon processing facility

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Trulieve employee is recovering after being burned when a machine malfunctioned, causing a fire at a Trulieve facility in Quincy on Tuesday. A spokesperson confirmed the information to WCTV, adding the employee’s injury is non-life threatening and they have been released from the hospital.
QUINCY, FL
valdostatoday.com

VPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for narcotics after a traffic stop. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?

A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
MONTICELLO, FL
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy