San Antonio, TX

KTSA

SAFD: Southeast side home is damaged after morning fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The second story of a southeast side home is damaged and the San Antonio Fire Department is now investigating. Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and they were met by smoke and flames coming from the second floor. SAFD says it was a challenge to access the fire once inside because of the layout of the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Faulty water heater causes fire at Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road. Firefighters said when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot, critically wounded while leaving South Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and critically wounded a man as he left a South Side bar around closing time, early Wednesday morning. Officers rushed to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue after getting a call that a man with gunshot wounds had entered the bar asking for help.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found on side of road in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Thieves steal $5K worth of property, use victim’s porch as restroom

SAN ANTONIO – The victims of a garage break-in say they feel violated and disrespected after suspects broke in and used their back porch as a bathroom. Security cameras caught the suspects, but authorities still have not. “They’re violating my privacy, my security, and my family’s privacy and security....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

