One injured in house fire in far north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One person was transported to the hospital following a house fire on the city's far north side Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Oak Bend just before noon for a reported fire. Officials said when they arrived,...
KSAT 12
Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
KTSA
SAFD: Southeast side home is damaged after morning fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The second story of a southeast side home is damaged and the San Antonio Fire Department is now investigating. Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and they were met by smoke and flames coming from the second floor. SAFD says it was a challenge to access the fire once inside because of the layout of the home.
KSAT 12
Faulty water heater causes fire at Northeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road. Firefighters said when...
North-side family loses home to fire hours into the new year
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a family on the north side scrambling to find a place where they can all stay together. Early on, nearby fireworks had been suspected as a cause of the early morning fire on Pebble Bow, but the owners of the home told KENS 5 that fire investigators determined the cause was electrical.
KSAT 12
Man hit by truck while walking in crosswalk, driver flees the scene, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver after a man was hit by a vehicle on the city’s Northeast Side late Tuesday night. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
Man shot, critically wounded while leaving South Side bar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and critically wounded a man as he left a South Side bar around closing time, early Wednesday morning. Officers rushed to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue after getting a call that a man with gunshot wounds had entered the bar asking for help.
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
KSAT 12
Thieves steal $5K worth of property, use victim’s porch as restroom
SAN ANTONIO – The victims of a garage break-in say they feel violated and disrespected after suspects broke in and used their back porch as a bathroom. Security cameras caught the suspects, but authorities still have not. “They’re violating my privacy, my security, and my family’s privacy and security....
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
KSAT 12
Robbery appears to be motive behind shooting outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside a South side bar. It left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio police. Officers at the scene in the 3400 block of Roosevelt...
KSAT 12
Man killed in shooting north of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late 30s is dead after being shot multiple times north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 800 block of West Euclid Avenue, near North Flores Street, on Tuesday night. Police said the man was found...
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
KSAT 12
Neighbor steps in to help residents as water wells around Medina Lake dry up
LAKEHILLS, Texas – Delivering water isn’t David Cahill’s main job, but it’s one that needs doing. Cahill says that as water levels fall at Medina Lake, nearby wells are also drying up. Now, he’s delivering 1,000 gallons of water at a time, in tanks towed behind his truck, to neighbors in similar situations.
San Antonio's Smoke announces takeover of massive Park North bar
Park North is getting a taste of Smoke.
KSAT 12
Man hit by car while crossing access road of I-35, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 access road near Eisenhauer Road on the city’s Northeast Side.
KSAT 12
Man tracks stolen AirPods to Southwest Side truck stop; SAPD arrests 4, recovers stolen property
SAN ANTONIO – A man who had his car stolen and his work van burglarized overnight tracked his AirPods to find the suspects at a Southwest Side truck stop. Dawayne Arrington told KSAT that he noticed his possessions were stolen at about 4:30 a.m. as he was getting ready to leave for the gym from his Leon Valley home.
