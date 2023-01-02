Marsha Ann Barton died Sunday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Visitation for Marsha Barton is Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and...

DESLOGE, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO