Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Marsha Ann Barton – Service – 01/06/23 at 11 a.m.
Marsha Ann Barton died Sunday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Visitation for Marsha Barton is Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and...
mymoinfo.com
Thomas Bolin – Burial 1/5/23
Thomas Bolin of Park Hills died December 22nd at the age of 77. Burial will be Thursday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
C. Steven Wilcoxen — Service TBA
C. Steven Wilcoxen of Festus passed away on December 31st, he was 69 years old. A memorial service for C. Steven Wilcoxen will be at a later date with arrangements under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23
William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Vincie Ann Biondo — Service 1/13/23 7 P.M.
Vincie Ann Biondo of DeSoto passed away on December 29th, she was 67 years old. A memorial gathering for Vincie Biondo will be Friday evening, January 13th from 5 until the time of the memorial service at 7 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Veronica “Ronni” Whaley – Service 1/6/23
Veronica “Ronni” Whaley of Bismarck died Friday at the age of 54. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Ronni Whaley will be 5 to 8 Thursday and 9 to 1 Friday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
Timothy Blake Moss – Service 1/7/23 At 11 A.M.
Timothy Blake Moss of Branson died Sunday at the age of 66. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Timothy Blake Moss is Saturday morning at 10 at Cozean Memorial Chapel...
mymoinfo.com
James “Jim” H. McRoy Sr. – Service 1/6/23 At 10 A.M.
James “Jim” H. McRoy Sr., of Farmington, died Monday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Friday morning at 10 at the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment is at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation for Jim McRoy Sr. is Thursday evening from 5...
mymoinfo.com
Marie Annette Johnson – Service 01/07/23 at noon
Marie Annette Johnson of Georgia died December 31st at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Festus. Visitation for Marie Johnson will be Saturday morning from 10 until the time of the...
mymoinfo.com
Jackie S. Shipp — Service 1/12/23 11 A.M.
Jackie S. Shipp of Pevely passed away on Friday, December 30th, she was 69 years old. The visitation for Jackie Shipp will be Thursday morning, January 12th from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Cozy Scherer – Arrangements Pending.
Cozy Scherer of Perryville died Sunday at the age of 75. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
mymoinfo.com
Kevin Scott – Service 1pm 1/7/23
Kevin Scott of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Kevin Scott will be 4 to 8 Friday and 9 to 1 Saturday at Moore Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts — Celebration of Life 1/18/23 7 P.M. until 9 P.M.
Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts of Pevely passed away on December 23rd, he was 27 years old. A celebration of life for Dallas Roberts will be Wednesday evening, January 18th, from 7 until 9 at Grace Life Chapel Youth Center in Pevely. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Dorothy Blumenberg – Funeral 1/5/23 At 11 A.M.
Dorothy Blumenberg of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 100, eight days before her 101st birthday. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Chutch. Interment will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for Dorothy Blumenberg is Thursday morning at 9 at Chestnut...
mymoinfo.com
James Lewis – Service 1/4/23 – 7 PM
James Lewis of Leadwood died Friday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 7 pm at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 pm until the time of service at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
mymoinfo.com
First Baby Of The Year Born At Parkland Health Center
(Farmington) The first baby of the year has been born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Chayce Leon Gilliam is the son of Paige and Lance Gilliam. Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Tuesday at 7:11 in the morning. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and...
mymoinfo.com
Mapaville fire receives matching grant
(Jefferson County) The Mapaville Fire Protection District recently received a grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Mapaville fire Chief Dave Brown says it’s a 50 percent match grant. My MO Info · KJ123022C. Much like smaller fire agencies, Mapaville applies for as many grants as possible. My...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police and other emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in Cape Girardeau. Three cars crashed near the intersection of Kingshighway and Enterprise Street around 5 p.m. The crash caused one vehicle to overturn. “The cars collided, moderate injuries, and...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Legislative Session Underway
(Perryville) Another session of the Missouri legislature is underway in Jefferson City. State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville says he has several pieces of legislation he will be working on this year. One of those bills involves uninsured motorists. Francis also has a bill dealing with the naming of the...
kbsi23.com
Benton, Mo. man killed in crash on Jan. 1
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Benton, Mo. man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Scott County. Roger G. Morrow, 55, of Benton dies when his 2019 Ford Mustang traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. It happened on Hwy. 77 and County Road...
Comments / 0