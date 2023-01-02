Read full article on original website
Thomas Bolin – Burial 1/5/23
Thomas Bolin of Park Hills died December 22nd at the age of 77. Burial will be Thursday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Vincie Ann Biondo — Service 1/13/23 7 P.M.
Vincie Ann Biondo of DeSoto passed away on December 29th, she was 67 years old. A memorial gathering for Vincie Biondo will be Friday evening, January 13th from 5 until the time of the memorial service at 7 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
C. Steven Wilcoxen — Service TBA
C. Steven Wilcoxen of Festus passed away on December 31st, he was 69 years old. A memorial service for C. Steven Wilcoxen will be at a later date with arrangements under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Marie Annette Johnson – Service 01/07/23 at noon
Marie Annette Johnson of Georgia died December 31st at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Festus. Visitation for Marie Johnson will be Saturday morning from 10 until the time of the...
Veronica “Ronni” Whaley – Service 1/6/23
Veronica “Ronni” Whaley of Bismarck died Friday at the age of 54. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Ronni Whaley will be 5 to 8 Thursday and 9 to 1 Friday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts — Celebration of Life 1/18/23 7 P.M. until 9 P.M.
Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts of Pevely passed away on December 23rd, he was 27 years old. A celebration of life for Dallas Roberts will be Wednesday evening, January 18th, from 7 until 9 at Grace Life Chapel Youth Center in Pevely. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Timothy Blake Moss – Service 1/7/23 At 11 A.M.
Timothy Blake Moss of Branson died Sunday at the age of 66. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Timothy Blake Moss is Saturday morning at 10 at Cozean Memorial Chapel...
Marsha Ann Barton – Service – 01/06/23 at 11 a.m.
Marsha Ann Barton died Sunday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Visitation for Marsha Barton is Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and...
James “Jim” H. McRoy Sr. – Service 1/6/23 At 10 A.M.
James “Jim” H. McRoy Sr., of Farmington, died Monday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Friday morning at 10 at the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment is at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation for Jim McRoy Sr. is Thursday evening from 5...
Bryce Gordon Howdeshell
Bryce Gordon Howdeshell of Steelville died Sunday at the age of 69. The family chose cremation as his final disposition. There will be no formal services at this time. Arrangements are through Hutson Funeral Home.
Deanna Spurgeon – Service 1/5/2023 11 a.m.
Deanna J. Spurgeon of Cuba died Saturday at the age of 84. Her funeral service will be Thursday at 11 o’clock at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba. Burial will be in the Bowen Cemetery in Bland. Visitation is Wednesday starting at 5 o’clock at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba....
Kevin Scott – Service 1pm 1/7/23
Kevin Scott of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Kevin Scott will be 4 to 8 Friday and 9 to 1 Saturday at Moore Funeral Home.
Inez Mosby – Service 01/06/23 at 5pm
Inez Mosby of Festus died December 13th at the age of 57. The funeral service for Inez Mosby will be Friday evening at 5 at Mahn Funeral Home in Festus.
MO Trooper Hurt In Crash Near Sullivan
A Missouri State trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while doing a pedestrian check. It happened in Crawford County four miles west of Sullivan. On the South Otter Road. Saturday evening a little before 6:30, 25-year-old Colby B. Townsend of Rolla was on...
First Baby Of The Year Born At Parkland Health Center
(Farmington) The first baby of the year has been born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Chayce Leon Gilliam is the son of Paige and Lance Gilliam. Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Tuesday at 7:11 in the morning. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and...
James Lewis – Service 1/4/23 – 7 PM
James Lewis of Leadwood died Friday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 7 pm at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 pm until the time of service at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Glass Brick Cigars & Spirits coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) There are plans for a whiskey and cigar bar coming to Crystal City. The Glass Brick Cigars and Spirits will be coming to Bailey Road in the coming year. Charlie Roberts with Roberts Pest Control along with another partner will be the owners of the business. Roberts says he has become a fan of both cigars and whiskeys and thinks this will be a great addition to the area.
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri is scheduled to execute today a transgender inmate for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and murder of Beverly Guenther of suburban St. Louis. The prisoner, who now goes by Amber McLaughlin, would be the first known openly transgender inmate executed in the United States if the execution moves forward. The attorney for McLaughlin says no further appeals are planned. Kent Gipson says his client’s fate is in the hands of Governor Mike Parson. The lethal injection procedure could happen during a 24-hour window, beginning at 6 p.m. today, at the state prison in Bonne Terre.
Missouri executes convicted murderer Amber McLaughlin
The Missouri Department of Corrections carried out its execution of Amber McLaughlin early Tuesday evening, making her the first openly transgender inmate to be killed by the state.
