The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
SB Nation

NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
wearebuffalo.net

Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff

The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
BUFFALO, NY
The Game Haus

Josh Dobbs to Start for the Titans in Week 18

The Week 18 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars will decide who wins the AFC South. Josh Dobbs has been tapped as the starter over the rookie Malik Willis as the Titans try and stop a six-game slide. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via Twitter on...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Game Haus

2023 National Championship Game Preview

TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) TCU won 12 games to qualify for their first College Football Playoff. They defeated eight bowl-eligible teams this year: SMU, Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Texas and Baylor. Their lone loss of the season came in the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
