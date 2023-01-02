Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
SB Nation
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands
L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Green Bay Packers climb, New York Jets crash
Who is the No. 1 team in the NFL? It’s more challenging to choose just one after a chaotic Week
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Wednesday injury report for Cowboys vs. Commanders, Week 18
The Washington Commanders began their final week of practice Wednesday with another quarterback change. Head coach Ron Rivera announced rookie Sam Howell would start Sunday’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. If we judge Wednesday’s injury report for Washington, the Commanders could be extremely shorthanded for the finale as...
Josh Dobbs to Start for the Titans in Week 18
The Week 18 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars will decide who wins the AFC South. Josh Dobbs has been tapped as the starter over the rookie Malik Willis as the Titans try and stop a six-game slide. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via Twitter on...
Fantasy football, sports betting sites impacted by suspension of Bills-Bengals game
As NFL announces Monday's suspended game will not be played this week, fantasy football sites advise customers on next steps.
2023 National Championship Game Preview
TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) TCU won 12 games to qualify for their first College Football Playoff. They defeated eight bowl-eligible teams this year: SMU, Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Texas and Baylor. Their lone loss of the season came in the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State.
Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks
Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the
The Game Haus
