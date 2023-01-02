Seems like a silly question, but there it is. About two months ago, I saw a Haworthia at Wal Mart and thought it looked a little small for its pot… and then I noticed that it had been damaged. I guess somebody knocked it over and this whole mass of several plants got it’s roots clipped just below the soil. I brought it home anyway, named her Mary Jo and, after some debate, decided to separate some of the smaller ones from the main clump. I figured this would give me a little more room to work with under momma and, being small, they might have a better chance. Those have since died… I’m pretty sure. My fault. The momma, though, looks like she SHOULD be dead…. looks dry, some bits much drier than others. Nevertheless, I continue watering, fertilizing… The soil takes water and dries out, but it’ll do that on its own. I’m reticent to check the roots because I don’t want to disturb any potential growth and shock an already shocked Haworthia. Is there any other SUREFIRE way to tell that Mary Jo is still fighting and do you have any thoughts regarding what I might do to help?

1 DAY AGO