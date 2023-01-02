Read full article on original website
Q.How Do I Know That My Haworthiopsis Attenuata Is Dead?
Seems like a silly question, but there it is. About two months ago, I saw a Haworthia at Wal Mart and thought it looked a little small for its pot… and then I noticed that it had been damaged. I guess somebody knocked it over and this whole mass of several plants got it’s roots clipped just below the soil. I brought it home anyway, named her Mary Jo and, after some debate, decided to separate some of the smaller ones from the main clump. I figured this would give me a little more room to work with under momma and, being small, they might have a better chance. Those have since died… I’m pretty sure. My fault. The momma, though, looks like she SHOULD be dead…. looks dry, some bits much drier than others. Nevertheless, I continue watering, fertilizing… The soil takes water and dries out, but it’ll do that on its own. I’m reticent to check the roots because I don’t want to disturb any potential growth and shock an already shocked Haworthia. Is there any other SUREFIRE way to tell that Mary Jo is still fighting and do you have any thoughts regarding what I might do to help?
Milkweed Poisoning and How to Safely Grow Toxic Milkweed
Milkweed is a favorite in butterfly gardens, not only because it is the host plant for the monarch and queen butterflies, but because the nectar is sought by many butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds. Migratory monarch butterflies are decreasing in numbers due to habitat loss as well as climate change. Milkweed,...
Formal Raised Bed Flower Garden Design Ideas
For many flower growers, raised garden beds are a valuable asset. Gardeners with small backyards or limited growing space may find raised beds to be especially helpful, allowing them to create beds where it would be otherwise impossible. This commonly includes spaces with excess concrete, such as driveways or even patios.
