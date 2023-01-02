Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
EPD: Victim shot on South Weinbach Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police says one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon near Lorraine Park. Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue for a shots fired call, which reportedly came in at 2:51 p.m. Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. We have […]
Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
14news.com
EPD: Trailer stolen from yard on Parrett St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a trailer was stolen from someone’s yard in Evansville. Evansville Police say that a call came in around 3 p.m. on Friday about a trailer that was stolen from the yard of a home that was being remodeled at the 1400 block of Parrett Street.
14news.com
Police: Man missing in Huntingburg
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Huntingburg Police Department is asking for help to find out any information on a man that has gone missing. According to a press release, Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30 at Jasper Memorial Hospital. Police say Ellis...
104.1 WIKY
SWAT Called To Evansville Apartment Complex
Several police officers were dispatched to the Oakdale Apartments around 6:30 Thursday night. They were informed by the caller that she had a protection order against 30 year old Dwain Hughes, and wanted him out of her home. Hughes, ran from the scene, so officers left, but were called back...
14news.com
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on Saturday afternoon. This happened at around 3 p.m. near Lexbrook Apartments, which is located on the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue. Dispatch says that AMR was called. Officials with the Evansville Police...
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
wevv.com
Gym locker room thefts in Evansville area lead to man's arrest
An Evansville man is facing multiple theft charges in connection to several incidents at local gyms, according to police. According to jail records, 20-year-old Marlon Winstead Jr. was booked on charges of theft and criminal trespass on Thursday evening in connection to the incidents. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says...
14news.com
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening. According to an affidavit, the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug task force served a search warrant related to a chase earlier this week at the 1900 block of West Michigan Street.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
14news.com
Update: EPD gives more information on barricaded person at Oakdale Apartments
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville man, Dwain Hughes was detained following a heavy police presence at an Evansville apartment complex on Thursday evening. This happened near the area of Cross Street and South Garvin Street at Oakdale Apartments. On Friday, Officials with Evansville Police Department say they were called after...
14news.com
ISP investigating in-custody death
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County. According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
14news.com
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Updated: 2 hours ago. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history...
wevv.com
Highway 41 back open in Henderson after crash
Drivers traveling on Highway 41 in Henderson may have seen delays Friday morning due to a crash. The Henderson Police Department said around 9:15 a.m. that officers were cleaning up after a crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. According to HPD, the two-vehicle crash resulted in...
14news.com
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
wamwamfm.com
Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington
Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
14news.com
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after police find him in crawl space
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police say they found him hiding in a crawl space of a home by a K-9. According to an affidavit, police attempted to pull over 32-year-old Matthew Greer Thursday afternoon on North Fulton Avenue. The affidavit shows Greer had multiple...
southernillinoisnow.com
Death of man in custody of Wayne County Sheriff’s Department being investigated by DCI
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an in-custody death on January 4th which occurred in Wayne County. After being arrested by State Police for driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and an outstanding warrant, 59-year-old Harry Weccle of Evansville, Indiana was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccle reportedly complained of shoulder pain. The jail then requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
14news.com
Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact. Updated: 5 hours ago. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding...
Comments / 5