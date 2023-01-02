Half of U.S. states now allow permitless carry. An Alabama law authorizing eligible residents to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit went into effect on New Year’s Day, making it the 25th state to remove licensing requirements to carry firearms. While permitless carry does not mean that it is lawful to carry guns everywhere, this means that about one-third of Americans currently live in states with permitless carry laws on the books, according to HuffPost. Live fire: As The Trace’s Jennifer Mascia and Chip Brownlee reported, since early 2022 at least 32 states let people carry guns without learning how to shoot one.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO