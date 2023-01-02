Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Judge Rules Elimination of Cash Bail in SAFE-T Act Unconstitutional, Kankakee State's Attorney Says
(NBC Chicago) — A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most of Illinois. According to a press release sent by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, one of the lead plaintiffs in the class-action suit, the law will not go into effect on Jan. 1 in the 65 counties that signed onto the complaint filed against the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
1470 WMBD
Judge invalidates cash bail reform in some counties; Supreme Court appeal pending
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday that lawmakers overreached their constitutional authority in passing a measure to abolish cash bail in Illinois, while other provisions in the wide-ranging SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform were not affected by the ruling. The ruling by Judge...
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
KTLO
Former state senator files bankruptcy in effort to get out of jail for child support non-payment
Jeremy Hutchinson on Friday, his second day in jail, filed for voluntary bankruptcy and appealed the contempt order that incarcerates him indefinitely to the Arkansas Supreme Court, measures that should get him out of jail within a week at most without having to pay $524,000 in child support arrears for his freedom, his lawyer said Friday.
Illinois Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is Uncooperative
Governor Pritzker on the Texas migrantsPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants that crossed the Texas-Mexican border to sanctuary states such as New and Washington, D.C. Then he added a third state on September 1 - Chicago.
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws as residents in many states will see some impactful changes beginning as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Put Frank Gable Back in Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice today filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking the reversal or at least a review of a lower court’s order releasing Frank Gable, who was convicted of one of the most notorious crimes in Oregon history, only to be set free three years ago.
Georgia Supreme Court upholds email agreement to delay death-row execution
ATLANTA — An agreement reached by email constitutes a valid contract the state must uphold, even if that means delaying the execution of a person on death row, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday. The email was an agreement between defense lawyers and the state Attorney General’s office that capital cases would not move forward during the covid pandemic unless certain conditions were met. One result was a delay...
WNCT
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
Oregon Supreme Court blocks gun regulation law from taking effect
The Oregon Supreme Court rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Wednesday to review a restraining order against Measure 114, a law that would limit the sale of high-capacity magazines.
Illinois Supreme Court Appoints First Black Woman Judge in State’s History
A watershed moment in American history has been created after the Illinois Supreme Court has officially appointed its first Black woman as a judge in the 18th judicial circuit in DuPage County. Chantelle Porter is a former A. Traub and Associates family attorney, who was appointed to fill a vacancy...
abovethelaw.com
The Legality Of President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Headed To The Supreme Court
Student loans are a heavy burden. Biden’s initial relief offering came like an oasis in the desert. And it’s been drying up ever since. It seemed that the big issue would be the switch from blanket forgiveness to the reduced graces of $10-$20k. Now, we may not see...
Iowa Supreme Court Reselects Christensen as Chief Justice
(Des Moines) The Iowa Supreme Court reselected Justice Susan Christensen, Harlan, as chief justice. Chief Justice Christensen’s previous term on the court expired December 31, 2022. Her new term begins January 1, 2023. A chief justice serves for two years. Justice Christensen was first selected in 2020. She succeeded...
coloradopolitics.com
Fast food workers' wage claims can proceed as class action in 3 cases, appeals court says
Colorado's Court of Appeals determined last week that three lawsuits against fast food chains may proceed, in part, as class actions — meaning potentially thousands of workers across dozens of stores could benefit monetarily if wage violations are proven. In cases arising out of Denver, El Paso County and...
iheart.com
Oregon Supreme Court Rules On Non-Unanimous Criminal Convictions
This morning the Oregon Supreme Court in Watkins v. Ackley held that the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts in serious criminal cases applies to older criminal cases as well as those still on appeal. In doing so, the Court acknowledged that Oregon law had not been clear on this important issue of retroactivity.
thetrace.org
Half of U.S. States Now Allow Permitless Carry
Half of U.S. states now allow permitless carry. An Alabama law authorizing eligible residents to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit went into effect on New Year’s Day, making it the 25th state to remove licensing requirements to carry firearms. While permitless carry does not mean that it is lawful to carry guns everywhere, this means that about one-third of Americans currently live in states with permitless carry laws on the books, according to HuffPost. Live fire: As The Trace’s Jennifer Mascia and Chip Brownlee reported, since early 2022 at least 32 states let people carry guns without learning how to shoot one.
foodsafetynews.com
New ‘Waters of the United States’ rule rushed out ahead of SCOTUS ruling in Sackett v. EPA
The EPA and the Army, the federal agencies involved in the Clean Water Act, handed down new definitive language for “water of the United States” (WOTUS) in the form of an administrative rule on the final business day of 2022. By doing so, EPA and the Army jumped...
