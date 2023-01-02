The Steven Spielberg classic Hook, starring Robin Williams, screens at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Monday. The 1991 fantasy-adventure serves as a sequel of sorts to the original 1911 Peter Pan tales, focusing on Peter (Williams), who has pretty much forgotten about his childhood. The movie was nominated for five Academy Awards but received mixed reviews upon release, and Spielberg has asserted as recently as 2013 that he isn't particularly proud of it. Yet, 30 years later, Hook continues to enjoy a cult following, which should tell you something. Noon Monday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO