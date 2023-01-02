Read full article on original website
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Carlos Fernandez-Bravo
For Westminster Christian School senior Carlos Fernandez-Bravo, theater is a huge part of his life. In fact, he wants to be a professional actor and plans to major in acting in college. He’s been accepted to one institution for a program that would take him to New York for two...
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
lacademie.com
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
communitynewspapers.com
A-Rod helps brighten holidays for youngsters in Miami-Dade
Entrepreneur, philanthropist and MLB All Star Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod) and A-Rod Corp. once again made the holidays brighter for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade youth members. On Dec. 14 A-Rod presented age-appropriate gifts, provided by A-Rod Corp., to youth members, ages 5 to 17, of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club.
Miami 'Pride' police cruiser mocked after going viral on Twitter: 'Society is unsalvageable’
Conservatives on Twitter blasted a viral clip of a Miami Police Department police vehicle that sported a rainbow theme and was designed in honor of Pride month.
communitynewspapers.com
YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16
The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
communitynewspapers.com
Biltmore Hotel to host Jr. Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6
The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark and luxury hotel in the heart of Coral Gables, has announced it will host the 59th Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6. More than 70 of the best junior golfers from around the globe are expected to compete for the 2023...
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
The Steven Spielberg classic Hook, starring Robin Williams, screens at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Monday. The 1991 fantasy-adventure serves as a sequel of sorts to the original 1911 Peter Pan tales, focusing on Peter (Williams), who has pretty much forgotten about his childhood. The movie was nominated for five Academy Awards but received mixed reviews upon release, and Spielberg has asserted as recently as 2013 that he isn't particularly proud of it. Yet, 30 years later, Hook continues to enjoy a cult following, which should tell you something. Noon Monday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade Foster Grandparent Program celebrates half century
During December, Miami Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) commemorated 50 years of the Foster Grandparent Program and the many dedicated foster grandparents who have volunteered decades of service to the community. The program provides grants to organizations that engage residents ages 55 and older in volunteer...
communitynewspapers.com
City of Miami named LEED Gold and recognized for its resilience
The City of Miami recently announced that it has achieved LEED Gold certification. The city is part of a growing group to be certified using the LEED for Cities rating system. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.
communitynewspapers.com
Seraphic Fire celebrates the new year featuring renowned guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leading an inspiring program of American music.
First-time guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leads a program that features contemporary composers breathing new life into traditional themes, melodies, and texts. Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs, for baritone William Warfield and tenor Peter Pears, dresses traditional tunes in 20th-century clothing. Masterpieces by modernist Betty Jackson King and Renaissance man Thomas Tomkins meld with arresting contemporary gems by Ken Burton and Stacy Gibbs, sparkling against a backdrop of bedrock works by William Dawson, Moses Hogan, and Hall Johnson. Seraphic Fire Founder Patrick Dupre Quigley shares his excitement for this program: “What’s truly amazing is that some of this music you will experience has never been recorded.”
communitynewspapers.com
Dr. Joy Galliford and Friends of South Florida Music “helping others help others”
Dr. Joy Galliford, Founder and Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Music, is focused on making sure that the Christmas Spirit is alive and well through her 4th Annual Santa’s Workshop. In addition to providing an award winning music curriculum, Friends of South Florida Music. provides Dr. Joy’s...
communitynewspapers.com
Pure Water Factory Proudly Sponsors 72nd Beaux Art Festival of Art
Pure Water Factory (PWF) is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming 72nd Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Arts, taking place January 14-15, 2023, at the University of Miami. “Life is art. Art is life. I never separate it,” states co-owner Elliott James, quoting Chinese contemporary artist, documentarian, and...
communitynewspapers.com
Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr. elected Florida Bar president-elect designate
Miami attorney Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr., a veteran Board of Governors member and past Cuban American Bar Association (CABA) president, has become president-elect designate of The Florida Bar after being elected without opposition. Sanchez-Medina will be sworn in as president-elect at the annual Florida Bar Convention on June 23, when current...
Miami New Times
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
communitynewspapers.com
M-DCPS Magnet programs offer students a world of choices
When it comes to educational opportunity and innovation, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is leading the country as one of the most innovative and progressive school districts with more than 370 distinct magnet programs available for students in over 100 public schools throughout the county. M-DCPS Magnet programs foster diverse...
communitynewspapers.com
Holiday season events winding down; Happy 2023!
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The holidays are almost over, concluding with Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, the Twelfth Day of Christmas. It has been a busier-than-usual season for most of us. 2022 closed with some spectacular events including the Villagers Historic House Tour on Dec. 10; Jr. OB Parade, Dec. 11, followed by Jr. OB tennis and basketball tournaments, Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run, Night Garden that runs through January at Fairchild, the December 30 Orange Bowl Game, and the list goes on with lots of holiday parties.
communitynewspapers.com
Brazilian esports organization Furia launches venue in Miami’s Wynwood
Brazilian esports organization Furia has expanded its presence in the United States by launching a new venue in Miami’s trendy and eclectic Wynwood neighborhood. The 5,200-square-foot venue, defined by co-founder André Akkari as the “Furia Experience,” features a LAN house for multiplayer gaming, a clothing shop and a stage for esports fans to watch Furia games/matches live. With this expansion, Furia looks to bring the unique brand of competitive gaming entertainment to the U.S. market and grow the community of passionate gamers.
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
