Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by ‘dog apprehension” after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

HPD Spokesperson Sgt. Rosalind White said that officers attempted to stop a vehicle at Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road for a traffic violation.

She said the vehicle finally stopped at the Intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road but the driver initially refused to comply with officer’s requests to exit the vehicle.

White said the driver was ultimately taken into custody through the use of a K-9 officer and was transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

HPD said no more information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

