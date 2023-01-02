ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Off-duty officer involved in deadly NC domestic dispute charged with murder

By Jesse Ullmann
 2 days ago

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty officer who was involved in a deadly New Year’s domestic dispute has been charged with murder by the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, Ranlo Police confirmed Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday on New Year’s Day on Burlington Ave. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, officers said.

An initial investigation revealed an off-duty Ranlo police officer, identified as Officer Kwaku Agyapon, was in a domestic dispute when the deceased stabbed Agyapon multiple times, according to the police report. He discharged his service weapon, fatally striking the victim.

Due to the circumstances, Ranlo PD turned the investigation over to NC SBI and Gaston County Police.

Agyapon is facing first-degree murder charges. It is unclear at the time what the relationship was between the officer and the deceased.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation and is currently under observation at an area hospital upon his discharge, will be taken into custody at the Gaston County Jail, Ranlo PD said.

