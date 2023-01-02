ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State lands 2024 four-star center JT Rock

Lincoln junior center JT Rock reaches around the rim for a layup against Harrisburg on Dec. 13, 2022. Syndication: Argus Leader. T.J. Otzelberger and his staff have made another big statement in recruiting the upper Midwest. Iowa State has landed a commitment from the four-star class of 2024 center JT...
AMES, IA
104.5 KDAT

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines

Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans

La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday

Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄

…Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE

AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)

Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
ANKENY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Pella Regional Announces First Baby of 2023

Pella Regional Health Center announced the birth of its first baby in 2023, a little girl. Willow Faith Meyers was born at 11:57 AM on January 1st. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
PELLA, IA
KCCI.com

Truck hits snow plow in State Center

STATE CENTER, Iowa — A snow plow was hit by a truck in State Center on Sunday. State Center police say the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 330 and that slick conditions played a factor in the crash. Photos shared by State Center police...
STATE CENTER, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA

