Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State lands 2024 four-star center JT Rock
Lincoln junior center JT Rock reaches around the rim for a layup against Harrisburg on Dec. 13, 2022. Syndication: Argus Leader. T.J. Otzelberger and his staff have made another big statement in recruiting the upper Midwest. Iowa State has landed a commitment from the four-star class of 2024 center JT...
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
Looking Back at 40 Years of Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Iowa's Home Arena Celebrates Milestone Anniversary This Week
Iowa State signee JJ Kohl wins accuracy challenge during Under Armour practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – With 2023 Under Armour All-America Game set to be played Tuesday night (5 p.m. ET, ESPN), close to 100 of the nation's top seniors got together Monday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports for one final walk-through. While the 90-minute session was mostly done...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans
La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
superhits1027.com
⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄
…Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday.
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
KCRG.com
Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Developer buys land for 5-story mixed-use project in Des Moines
Development of a five-story, mixed-use building at 13th and Mulberry streets in downtown Des Moines is inching forward. 13th & Mulberry Multifamily LLC, managed by Lloyd Cos. located in Sioux Falls, S.D., paid 13th & Mulberry LLC $900,000 for the nearly one-half-acre vacant lot at 1301 Mulberry St., Polk County real estate records show.
northwestmoinfo.com
Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)
Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
KCCI.com
Marshall County experiences mysterious boom for third straight year
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Emergency Management Team is taking reports of any loud booms and house-shaking people might have heard or felt around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday evening. This has now happened three years in a row in Marshall County, always on New Year's Eve. For...
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
ottumwaradio.com
Pella Regional Announces First Baby of 2023
Pella Regional Health Center announced the birth of its first baby in 2023, a little girl. Willow Faith Meyers was born at 11:57 AM on January 1st. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
KCCI.com
Truck hits snow plow in State Center
STATE CENTER, Iowa — A snow plow was hit by a truck in State Center on Sunday. State Center police say the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 330 and that slick conditions played a factor in the crash. Photos shared by State Center police...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Comments / 0