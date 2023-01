HOUSTON — The first Iowan to reach orbit has died. Astronaut Walter Cunningham was born in Creston and said in a recent interview that he grew up poor, dreaming of flying airplanes, not spacecraft, though he went on to do both. Cunningham enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and later became a Marine Corps pilot, serving in Korea.

CRESTON, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO